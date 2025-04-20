US Energy Expands Carbon Capture Assets With New Acquisition

U.S. Energy Corporation strengthened its industrial gas and carbon capture platform in Montana by acquiring a privately held company for $0.2 million.

U.S. Energy Corporation strengthened its industrial gas and carbon capture platform in Montana by acquiring a privately held company for $0.2 million. With the acquisition, U.S. Energy secured approximately 2,300 net acres with carbon dioxide (CO2) rights that are highly contiguous to its existing position across Montana’s Kevin Dome structure.

Additionally, the acquisition includes an active Class II injection well to sequester CO2 captured from U.S. Energy’s upcoming industrial gas processing facility, the company said in a media release. The permitted well advances the company’s carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) initiatives within its industrial gas development platform, U.S. Energy said.

The Class II injection well is a key part of U.S. Energy’s plan to store CO2 from its upcoming gas processing facility. The well has active permits from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) under the Safe Drinking Water Act’s Underground Injection Control Program (UIC), ensuring compliance with regulations for safe CO2 storage, the company said.

U.S. Energy added that the acquisition adds CCUS-ready infrastructure and supports its strategy to develop low-emission gas operations while establishing itself as a U.S. supplier of clean helium and other essential gases.

“This acquisition marks a meaningful milestone forward in our efforts to integrate carbon sequestration into our industrial gas platform” Ryan Smith, Chief Executive Officer of U.S. Energy, said. “The addition of permitted injection infrastructure and strategic acreage strengthens our position across the Kevin Dome and accelerates our ability to deliver clean, domestically sourced helium while sequestering CO₂ at scale. We are committed to executing a responsible growth strategy that aligns with global demand for lower-carbon energy solutions”.

The acquisition enhances U.S. Energy’s control over a contiguous acreage block in the Kevin Dome, a geological formation recognized for its helium-rich and CO₂-dominated gas systems. The company plans to present a Monitoring, Reporting, and Verification (MRV) plan to the EPA for the Class II well in the second quarter of 2025.

The CCUS-enabled infrastructure will support the company’s planned industrial gas processing facility and broader environmental goals, positioning U.S. Energy as a leading U.S.-based industrial gas and carbon management platform, U.S. Energy said in its release.

