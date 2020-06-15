US Down 690 Rigs Year on Year

The US rig count is down 5 rigs from the previous week to 279.

The U.S. rig count is down 5 rigs from the previous week to 279, with oil rigs down 7 to 199, gas rigs up two at 78, and miscellaneous rigs flat at two, according to current data from Baker Hughes.

Year on year, the U.S. count is down 690 rigs from last year's 969, with oil rigs down 589, gas rigs down 103, and miscellaneous rigs up two to two.

The U.S. Offshore rig count is flat at 13 and down 11 year-over-year, according to Baker Hughes.

Meanwhile, in Canada the rig count is flat from the previous week at 21, with oil rigs flat at seven and gas rigs unchanged at 14. The region is down 86 rigs from last year's 107, with oil rigs down 62 and gas rigs down 24.

The following states dropped rigs last week:

New Mexico -2

North Dakota -1

Oklahoma -1

Texas -1

West Virginia -2

The rig counts for all the major basins remained flat except for the following changes:

Granite Wash -1

Haynesville 2

Permian -4

Williston -1

To contact the author, email bertie.taylor@rigzone.com.