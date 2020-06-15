US Down 690 Rigs Year on Year
The U.S. rig count is down 5 rigs from the previous week to 279, with oil rigs down 7 to 199, gas rigs up two at 78, and miscellaneous rigs flat at two, according to current data from Baker Hughes.
Year on year, the U.S. count is down 690 rigs from last year's 969, with oil rigs down 589, gas rigs down 103, and miscellaneous rigs up two to two.
The U.S. Offshore rig count is flat at 13 and down 11 year-over-year, according to Baker Hughes.
Meanwhile, in Canada the rig count is flat from the previous week at 21, with oil rigs flat at seven and gas rigs unchanged at 14. The region is down 86 rigs from last year's 107, with oil rigs down 62 and gas rigs down 24.
The following states dropped rigs last week:
New Mexico -2
North Dakota -1
Oklahoma -1
Texas -1
West Virginia -2
The rig counts for all the major basins remained flat except for the following changes:
Granite Wash -1
Haynesville 2
Permian -4
Williston -1
To contact the author, email bertie.taylor@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Vice President of Content | Rigzone
- BP Writes Off Billions
- Oil Down with Second-Wave Virus Risks in Focus
- Trans Mountain Pipeline Restarted After Release
- Scottish Government Sets Up $77MM Energy Fund
- NHV Signs 5-Year Deal with Ithaca
- Total and Siemens Eye Greener LNG Concepts
- Oil Rally May Have Bypassed Fundamentals
- Equinor, Aker BP Set Terms for Norwegian Shelf Development
- US Down 690 Rigs Year on Year
- Seadrill Cold Stacking Sevan Louisiana Rig, Laying Off Staff
- Chesapeake Plans Bankruptcy
- Kuwait Ceases Hiring Foreign Workers for Oil Industry
- ConocoPhillips CEO Sees Shale Comeback
- Chesapeake Energy Plunges 74 Percent
- Weatherford CEO Departs Ahead of Shareholder Meeting
- Texas Oil and Gas Poll Shows Wariness of Biden
- Extraction Gives Execs Bonuses Ahead of Possible Default
- Northern Oil and Gas Buys Williston Basin Acreage
- Occidental Eyes Mideast Assets in Play to Slash Debt
- Non-Kuwaiti Nationals Will Not Be Hired at KPC
- Trump Cautioned on Imposing Oil Tariffs
- Oxy Faces Investor Lawsuit Over Anadarko Acquisition
- Permian Rig Count Losses Stay in Double Digits
- Texas Steel May Layoff Entire Workforce Amid Oil Slump
- US Rig Count Sinks to 318
- Shale Faces Multibillion-Dollar Hedging Crunch
- BP America Names New Chairman, President
- Study Finds GOM Offshore Industry at Risk
- More Industry Job Cuts Coming
- US Rig Count Still in Freefall at 301