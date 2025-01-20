US DOE Set to Award $107 Million Funding for Fusion Innovation Efforts

The DOE announced the first selections for funding under a program to close knowledge and technology gaps in the design and building of a commercially scalable pilot fusion plant.

The United States Department of Energy (DOE) has announced the first selections for funding under the Fusion Innovative Research Engine (FIRE) Collaboratives, a program to close knowledge and technology gaps in the design and building of a commercially scalable pilot fusion plant.

Provisionally awarded a total of $107 million, the six selected projects involve building nuclear blanket testing capabilities at the Idaho National Laboratory, developing materials at the University of Tennessee-Knoxville, testing materials and developing advanced simulation at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, developing target injector technology for inertial fusion energy concepts, and developing fusion fuel-cycle testing capabilities at the Savannah River National Laboratory.

The FIRE Collaboratives comprise virtual, centrally managed teams called “collaboratives”. The initiatives they can support may include those funded by the DOE’s Milestone-Based Fusion Development Program, according to the department.

The collaboratives program “represents a significant step forward in FES’s commitment to advancing fusion energy research and development, and aims to create new economic opportunities, maintain US leadership in fusion, bolster US-based manufacturing and supply chains, and enable the development of technologies crucial for national security, energy security, and defense”, the DOE said in an online statement, referring to its Fusion Energy Sciences (FES) program.

Concurrently the DOE announced that several privately funded fusion companies that were among those awarded a total of $46 million in May 2023 had completed early critical-path milestones under the Milestone Program.

Focused Energy Inc. completed computational modeling for a high-gain target design for laser-driven inertial fusion energy, as well as the demonstration of ion beam focusing to support the fast-ignition approach to inertial fusion.

Thea Energy Inc., formerly Princeton Stellarators Inc., completed a down selection to a family of optimized stellarator equilibria, as well as the engineering design, prototyping and operation of a single, high-temperature-superconducting magnet coil.

Realta Fusion Inc. completed whole-device modeling of simple mirror equilibria.

The other Milestone awardees are Commonwealth Fusion Systems, Tokamak Energy Inc., Type One Energy Group, Xcimer Energy Inc. and Zap Energy Inc.

“All eight awardees are presently working toward presenting pre-conceptual designs and technology roadmaps of their FPP [fusion pilot plant] concepts within the first 18 months of the Milestone program—roughly late 2025 (18 months into the Milestone Program)”, the DOE said.

“If they successfully meet these milestones, they will proceed into the next phase of the Milestone Program, where all the awardees are planning to build and operate major next-step integrated experiments and/or demonstrate some of the critical underlying technologies for their FPPs.

“Continued progress in the Milestone program is contingent on Congressional appropriations, successful negotiation of future milestones, and successful progress in the program”.

According to the DOE’s “Fusion Energy Strategy” released June 2024, the U.S. should have pilot fusion plants before 2040. In the 2040s, commercial deployment should already be underway.

