US DOE Seeks State Partnerships to Build Integrated Nuclear Sites

The United States Department of Energy (DOE) has issued a call to state governments for expressions of interest in end-to-end sites that would expand the entire nuclear value chain.

The Request for Information on Nuclear Lifecycle Innovation Campuses "marks the first step towards potentially establishing voluntary federal-state partnerships designed to advance regional economic growth, enhance national energy security and build a coherent, end-to-end nuclear energy strategy for the country", DOE said in an online statement.

"The proposed campuses could support activities across the full nuclear fuel lifecycle, including fuel fabrication, enrichment, reprocessing used nuclear fuel and disposition of waste", DOE added.

"Depending on state priorities and regional capabilities, the sites could also host advanced reactor deployment, power generation, advanced manufacturing and co-located data centers".

"Submissions should outline state priorities such as workforce development, infrastructure investment, economic diversification or technology leadership - and describe the scope of activities the state envisions hosting", DOE said.

"States are also encouraged to identify the funding structures, risk sharing approaches, incentives and federal partnerships required to successfully establish and sustain a full-cycle Innovation Campus".

The Donald Trump administration has taken a spate of actions to scale up the supply chain in support of the president's goal - spelled out in an executive order May 23, 2025 - to grow the U.S.' nuclear energy capacity from about 100 gigawatts (GW) currently to 400 GW by 2050.

Earlier this year DOE said it had awarded $2.7 billion orders to American Centrifuge Operating LLC, General Matter Inc and Orano Federal Services LLC for enrichment services to enable the production of low-enriched uranium (LEU) and high-assay low-enriched uranium (HALEU).

"Today's awards show that this administration is committed to restoring a secure domestic nuclear fuel supply chain capable of producing the nuclear fuels needed to power the reactors of today and the advanced reactors of tomorrow", Energy Secretary Chris Wright said in an online statement January 5.

"Last year, DOE signed contracts with a total of six companies for LEU and HALEU enrichment that allowed them to bid on future work. Today, the department announced task order awards with three companies that will transition the United States away from foreign sources of uranium and diversify the nation’s domestic fuel supply", DOE said.

"Developing this new domestic production capacity for LEU and HALEU ensures an adequate fuel supply is available to maintain operations of the nation's 94 commercial reactors and builds a strong base to supply future deployments of advanced nuclear reactors".

Only China and Russia can produce HALEU at a commercial scale today, according to the World Nuclear Association.

The U.S. produced its first HALEU in 2023 with Centrus Energy Corp, the parent company of American Centrifuge, delivering over 20 kilograms under a multiphase contract awarded by DOE in 2022. Centrus announced the milestone November 7, 2023.

