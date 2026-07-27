US DOE Seeks Innovations on Pipeline Efficiency, By-Product Conversion

The Energy Department launched a funding opportunity of up to $65.5 million for research, development and deployment projects that maximize pipeline productivity and value creation from oil and gas by-products.

The United States Department of Energy (DOE) has launched a funding opportunity of up to $65.5 million for research, development and deployment projects that maximize pipeline productivity and value creation from oil and gas by-products.

The offer seeks innovations that "develop and validate technologies to transform oil, natural gas and associated product streams - including those that would otherwise be stranded, flared or limited by contaminants - into high-value, readily transportable products", DOE said in a statement.

"Funded projects will progress from laboratory-scale validation of new catalysts, reactor systems and separation processes to field-testing modular, decentralized gas conversion systems and sour gas processing facilities in active production basins", DOE said.

Also covered are projects that "develop, validate and field-test advanced materials, innovative equipment and novel infrastructure components to prevent product losses and bolster domestic chemical supply chains", DOE said. "This includes improving facility-level equipment and transport infrastructure - such as compressors, valves, piping, storage tanks, coatings and alloys - to maximize safe and efficient energy delivery".

DOE is also accepting proposals to "accelerate the adoption of digital technologies, smart facility concepts and advanced analytics to improve operational efficiency, safety and reliability within the upstream and midstream oil and natural gas sector".

"Projects will utilize full-scale, field-based validation platforms and test sites to deploy continuous monitoring systems, artificial intelligence-supported digital twins and infrastructure optimization systems that increase saleable hydrocarbons, reduce operating costs and track the technical maturity of emerging technologies".

"Today's announcement builds on DOE’s recent $150 million funding opportunity, which focuses on enhancing recovery efficiency from unconventional oil and gas reservoirs, advancing hydraulic fracture characterization technologies and developing innovative approaches for produced water management", DOE said.

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The earlier funding supports "the rapid field deployment of novel technologies and processes - including exploring the potential of carbon dioxide as an injectant", DOE said July 6, noting recovery rates from unconventional reservoirs often fall below 10 percent.

Also included are projects that contribute to "making a detailed understanding of fracture propagation, proppant behavior and reservoir response critical to efficient field development".

The earlier funding also supports field tests of advanced treatment technologies and processes for produced water that reduce subsurface disposal, enable beneficial reuse and curb environmental risks.

"Produced water management remains a growing challenge across major U.S. producing basins. In 2025 alone, Permian Basin operations produced an estimated 22 million barrels of water per day, while operators in the Appalachian Basin and other regions continue to face significant water handling and disposal costs", DOE noted.

Proposals are due September 8, while applications for the new funding close September 22.

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