US DOE Plans to Offer Sites for Co-Located Data Centers, Energy Facilities

The United States Department of Energy (DOE) launched a public consultation for a plan to offer DOE lands for the co-location of data centers and new energy infrastructures.

“The global race for AI dominance is the next Manhattan project, and with President Trump’s leadership and the innovation of our National Labs, the United States can and will win”, Energy Secretary Chris Wright said in a statement issued by the DOE. “With today’s action, the Department of Energy is taking important steps to leverage our domestic resources to power the AI revolution, while continuing to deliver affordable, reliable and secure energy to the American people”.

The DOE has identified 16 potential sites. According to the Request for Information (RFI) published on its website, these are the Argonne National Laboratory, Brookhaven National Laboratory, Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory, Idaho National Laboratory, Kansas City National Security Campus, Los Alamos National Laboratory, National Energy Technology Laboratory, National Renewable Energy Laboratory, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant, Pantex Plant, Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant, Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory, Sandia National Laboratories and Savannah River Site.

Under the plan, the DOE hopes that artificial intelligence infrastructure projects start construction on these sites this year and launch into operation 2027.

The RFI seeks to “assess industry interest in developing, operating, and maintaining AI infrastructure on select DOE owned or managed lands, along with information on potential development approaches, technology solutions, operational models, and economic considerations associated with establishing AI infrastructure on DOE sites”.

“In addition, this RFI seeks input from grid operators that serve DOE sites on opportunities and challenges associated with existing energy infrastructure and potential co-location of data centers with new energy generation”, the RFI stated.

The DOE statement said, “The sites also offer the industry a chance to partner with DOE’s world-class research facilities co-located on the sites, furthering advancements in both the power systems design needed to run the centers and developing next-generation data center hardware”.

Last month Wright issued an order easing permitting rules for construction projects at the DOE’s 17 national labs.

“These measures are representative of focused and purposeful actions to prudently streamline our processes, place decision-making authority at the appropriate level, and reduce unnecessary administrative burden on both the laboratories and federal stewards to more efficiently and effectively enable critical mission objectives”, stated the secretarial order March 27. “It is critical that we implement new delegations and flexibilities as intended, working collaboratively to ensure streamlining efforts have the intended outcome”.

