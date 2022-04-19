US DOE Plans Investment To Boost HBCU Opportunities In Clean Energy

The United States Department of Energy has paved the way for underrepresented groups to have better access to DOE resources.

The U.S. Department of Energy has unveiled its first-ever Equity Action Plan designed to eliminate barriers to access, transform programs and policies to open even broader pathways for underrepresented groups to access DOE resources, and stand up new programs to better serve communities. The move comes in support of President Biden’s Executive Order to advance racial equity.

In furtherance of the new Equity Action Plan, DOE unveiled a commitment of up to $102 million in funding and support for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and other Minority Serving Institutions (MSIs) as foundations for world-class talent in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM). As part of the announcements, DOE also released its framework for President Biden’s Justice40 Initiative, which commits 40% of the benefits of Federal investments in climate and clean energy to the frontline, underserved, and overburdened communities (disadvantaged communities).

“President Biden is committed to increasing diversity in the clean energy workforce to put it on the strongest footing to deliver solutions to the climate crisis, and I am proud of our efforts to ensure that equity remains at the core of everything we do,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm.

“Today we are creating transformative change throughout DOE that will break down barriers to funding and investments and forge stronger bonds with HBCUs and MSIs. The return on that investment will be profound: cultivating the scientific brilliance honed at these institutions to strengthen U.S. competitiveness in a new net-zero economy.”

E.O. 13985 was signed on the first day of the Biden Administration and required every Federal agency to undertake a comprehensive review of programs, policies, and practices to better ensure that they equitably serve all eligible individuals and communities, particularly historically underserved and underrepresented communities.

DOE’s comprehensive examination of its methods and policies focused on procurement, financial assistance, research and development (R&D), demonstration and deployment, and stakeholder engagement.

DOE’s Equity Plan outlines the top five priority actions to advance equity:

• Addressing gaps in data collection to facilitate data-informed decision-making

• Increasing opportunities for new applicants to DOE funding opportunities

• Increasing participation in DOE R&D and financial assistance programs

• Expanding strategic Tribal and stakeholder engagement across DOE programs

• Improving access and equity in DOE’s Weatherization Assistance Program

DOE’s Equity Action Plan responds to the President’s Executive Order and represents nearly a year-long process of data collection through crowd-sourcing, listening sessions, and focus groups across the Department and the public. To embed equity into its foundation, the Department is also announcing three new opportunities that will build and strengthen the STEM workforce pipeline between DOE, HBCUs, and MSIs:

• The Office of Science is targeting increased investments in STEM research and workforce development at HBCUs with up to $59 million by 2025—an increase of more than 18-fold compared to current funding levels.

• The Office of Environmental Management will expand their funding for partnerships with Minority Serving Institutions by over nine-fold to include $43 million to support apprenticeships for HBCU students and development programs for HBCU faculty at six of our National Labs. This effort replicates the existing, successful model of the HBCU program at Savannah River National Lab, which has established workforce contracts in environmental cleanup with South Carolina State University, Claflin University, and Denmark Technical College.

• DOE has created a new framework to incentivize partnership with Minority-Serving Institutions for every relevant funding opportunity under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. This framework will encourage recipients like higher education institutions, industry, and local and state governments to incorporate HBCUs as financial partners in research, development, demonstration, and deployment of clean energy, and job creation in underserved and overburdened communities.

• DOE’s Office of Economic Impact and Diversity also released its criteria for identifying communities under the Biden Administration's Justice40 initiative, which commits 40% of the benefits of Federal investments in climate and clean energy, to the frontline, underserved, and overburdened communities.

