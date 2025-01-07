US DOE Picks Nine Organizations for Energy Democracy Initiative Pilot

The inaugural consortium will establish a framework for stakeholder and community collaboration while providing direct technical assistance and capacity building for DOE-funded projects.

The United States Department of Energy (DOE) has unveiled nine organizations selected to participate in the Regional Energy Democracy Initiative (REDI) Consortium in Texas and Louisiana.

In a media release, the DOE said that this inaugural consortium will establish a framework for stakeholder and community collaboration while providing direct technical assistance and capacity building for the coordination, development, and delivery of community benefits associated with DOE-funded projects.

The REDI Consortium will facilitate collaboration between communities and projects to address the significant regional changes needed to improve the well-being of communities burdened by the energy system, the DOE said.

“REDI’s pilot program will help ensure that communities in Texas and Louisiana – states that are poised to receive over $8 billion for carbon reduction and clean energy infrastructure projects – have the resources they need to help steer the historic clean energy investments in their backyards”, U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm said.

The REDI Consortium focuses on the specific needs of each community, working to provide secure, resilient, and affordable energy. This collaborative effort seeks to empower communities by giving them a voice in their energy future.

Out of the nine organizations selected to participate in the REDI consortium, Southern University, and Agricultural Mechanical College will serve as the lead organizations, responsible for supporting the convening of REDI activities, tracking and sharing information about projects in the region, identifying cross-cutting commitments, and leading the development of a regional benefits strategy with input from other consortium members, the DOE said.

The Gulf States Renewable Industries Association and the Louisiana Chamber of Commerce Foundation will provide economic development support, connecting the consortium with funding opportunities.

The Texas Climate Jobs Project will focus on workforce development, creating strategies to help local and underrepresented workers access career opportunities.

Technical assistance will be provided by Air Alliance Houston, Digital Workforce Academy, Micah Six Eight Mission, and Power Coalition for Equity and Justice, while Integrated Minority Aids Network Inc. will offer legal support regarding community benefits and workforce agreements.

