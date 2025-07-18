US DOE Launches Nuclear Fuel Program to Support Advanced Reactor Testing

'This initiative will help end America's reliance on foreign sources of enriched uranium and critical materials, while opening the door for private sector investment in America's nuclear renaissance'.

The United States Department of Energy (DOE) has opened application for producing nuclear fuel to support the development of advanced reactors.

The Fuel Line Pilot Program seeks U.S. companies to build and operate production facilities outside of national laboratories under the DOE authorization process. It supports the Reactor Pilot Program announced last month.

“This initiative will help end America’s reliance on foreign sources of enriched uranium and critical materials, while opening the door for private sector investment in America’s nuclear renaissance”, the DOE said in a statement online.

“The program leverages the DOE authorization process to build and operate nuclear fuel production lines to serve for research, development, and demonstration purposes and to provide a fast-tracked approach to commercial licensing”, the program webpage says.

The first applications are due August 15. The DOE expects to announce initial selections a month thereafter. The DOE may open subsequent applications.

“Applicants will be responsible for all costs associated with the construction, operation, and decommissioning of an advanced nuclear fuel line, as well as the procurement of all nuclear material feedstock”, the DOE statement said.

“The selections will be based on a set of criteria, including technological readiness, established fuel fabrication plans, and financial viability.

“While the advanced nuclear fuel lines will serve for research, development, and demonstration purposes, seeking DOE authorization of the facilities can help unlock private funding and provide a fast-tracked approach to enable future commercial licensing activities for potential applicants”.

“America has the resources and the expertise to lead the world in nuclear energy development, but we need secure domestic supply chains to fuel this rapidly growing energy source and achieve a true nuclear energy renaissance”, commented Energy Secretary Chris Wright.

“The Trump Administration is accelerating innovation, not regulation, and leveraging partnerships with the private sector to safely fuel and test new reactor designs that will unleash more reliable and affordable energy for American consumers”.

On June 18 the DOE opened application for testing advanced nuclear reactors outside of national laboratories using the federal authorization process.

The call for applications implements an order issued by President Donald Trump May 23 for reforming the national lab process for reactor testing, establishing a pilot program for reactor construction and operation outside of national labs and streamlining environmental reviews for reactor facilities.

The order aims to have at least three advanced reactors achieve “criticality” by July 2026.

Under the law, advanced nuclear reactors could be fusion reactors or radioisotope power systems that use heat from radioactive decay to generate energy. A nuclear fission reactor may also be considered an advanced reactor if it has significant improvements compared to reactors operating as of 2020, according to Title 42 Section 16271(b)(1) of the U.S. Code.

Applications are due July 21. The DOE said the pilot program may open for subsequent application windows.

