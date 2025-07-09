US DOE Expands Hydropower Partnership with Norway

Norway and the U.S. will share with each other key information and technologies aimed at lowering barriers to developing marine energy and new hydropower solutions.

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has extended its collaboration with Norway’s Royal Ministry of Energy on water power research and development. The extension builds on the previously signed memorandum of understanding under which the two countries planned and coordinated activities.

The DOE said in a media release the cooperation aims to reduce energy costs and strengthen grid reliability and security.

“Strong partnerships drive innovation, and innovation strengthens America’s energy future”, U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright said. “Hydropower is a tremendous resource - one that supports reliable, affordable power across the country and holds vast potential to bolster America’s grid.

“By signing this Memorandum of Understanding with Norway, we are building upon our two nations' shared expertise and advanced marine energy technologies to support President Trump’s pro-growth energy agenda for the American people”.

“Hydropower and marine energy have the potential to reduce energy costs and improve the resilience of our electric grid”, Lou Hrkman, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, added. “Our collaboration with Norway - another country that is rich in water power resources - will help us expand our generation capacity, upgrade existing facilities, and cultivate the technical expertise we need to make the most of these opportunities”.

In 2020, the DOE and Norway’s Royal Ministry of Energy signed a five-year MOU Annex, under which the DOE’s Water Power Technologies Office would conduct hydropower research and development with the Norwegian Research Centre for Hydropower Technology, the DOE said.

The current MOU Annex broadens this collaboration to include marine energy, which could supply locally sourced power to millions of Americans in densely populated areas, the DOE said.

Through the extended MOU, both parties will share key information, tools, and technologies aimed at lowering barriers to developing, testing, and advancing marine energy and new hydropower solutions.

