US DOE Eases Restrictions on Requests for LNG Export Start Date Extensions

A project for which such a request is made no longer has to be under construction or has to demonstrate that circumstances outside its control prevented the start of exportation within 7 years.

The Department of Energy (DOE) said it has removed Biden-era restrictions on requests to extend the export commencement deadlines of liquefied natural gas ( LNG) projects.

A project for which such a request is made no longer has to be under construction or has to demonstrate that circumstances outside its control prevented the start of exportation within 7 years.

Instead, the DOE will review requests “on a case-by-case basis”, it said in an online statement, noting the permitting process is already “extensive”.

In April 2023 the DOE under then-President Joe Biden adopted a policy to no longer entertain requests for deadline extensions for existing and future non-FTA permits, unless the project meets the exceptions.

“I am glad to sign this action to return to common-sense policy on reviewing commencement date extension requests”, said Tala Goudarzi, principal deputy assistant secretary of the DOE’s Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management. “Throughout the past few years, many factors, including the actions of the prior administration, have made it unnecessarily rigid to obtain and maintain an authorization to export U.S. LNG to non-free trade agreement countries”.

Under the new Trump administration, two projects had already secured extensions to their export start deadline before this decision by the DOE.

On March 5 the DOE granted a 2-year deadline extension to ExxonMobil Corp. and QatarEnergy’s Golden Pass LNG. The Sabine Pass, Texas project now has until March 31, 2027, to dispatch its first non-FTA cargo.

Golden Pass LNG is permitted to ship the equivalent of up to 937 billion cubic feet (Bcf) a year of natural gas to FTA and non-FTA countries on a non-additive basis. In 2021 the DOE discontinued its practice of issuing separate long-term permits for the export of LNG from the same facility.

The joint venture argued it met the exceptions, justifying its delay with the bankruptcy of main contractor Zachry Industrial Inc. in 2024.

On March 10 the DOE granted a five-year deadline extension for Delfin LNG to begin exports. Delfin LNG is a brownfield deepwater port project in Louisiana planned to support up to four floating LNG vessels. It is owned by Delfin Midstream Inc.

The under-construction project now has until June 1, 2029, to dispatch its first non-FTA cargo. Delfin LNG is authorized to ship the equivalent of up to 657.5 Bcf a year of natural gas to FTA and non-FTA countries.

In other LNG-related orders under Trump’s second non-consecutive term, Commonwealth LNG received February 14 a conditional non-FTA export permit, the DOE on February 28 eased restrictions on the ship-to-ship transfer of LNG as a marine fuel and CP2 LNG on March 19 got a conditional non-FTA export permit.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com