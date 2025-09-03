US DOE Earmarks $35MM to Support Emerging Energy Tech

The funds will be divided among 42 projects related to grid security, AI, nuclear energy, and advanced manufacturing, and located at DOE national labs, plants, and sites.

The United States Department of Energy (DOE) will channel more than $35 million toward developing emerging energy technologies. The DOE said in a media release that the funds will be divided among 42 projects related to grid security, artificial intelligence, nuclear energy, and advanced manufacturing, and located at DOE national laboratories, plants, and sites.

The selected projects will leverage over $21 million in cost share from private and public partners, bringing total funding to more than $57.5 million, according to DOE. The funds are provided through DOE’s Technology Commercialization Fund (TCF) program, managed through the Office of Technology Commercialization’s Core Laboratory Infrastructure for Market Readiness (CLIMR) Lab Call.

The program, according to DOE, strengthens America’s economic and national security by supporting public-private partnerships that maximize taxpayer investments, advance American innovation, and ensure the U.S. stays ahead in global competitiveness.

"The Energy Department’s National Labs play an important role in ensuring the United States leads the world in innovation", DOE Secretary Chris Wright said. "These projects have the potential to accelerate technological breakthroughs that will define the future of science and help secure America’s energy future".

This year’s selections span across 19 DOE national labs, plants, and sites, DOE said, highlighting Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory’s launch of America’s Cradle to Commerce (AC2C), which builds on the Cradle to Commerce (C2C) program. It provides wraparound support for lab-to-market innovation. In just 18 months, C2C has proven impact with more than $15M raised by participating startups and five commercial pilots launched, DOE said.

Pacific Northwest National Laboratory plans to enhance and broaden the free Visual Intellectual Property Search (VIPS) tool with the VIPS 2.0 project. The new platform will enable smooth searches across a wide range of National Lab innovations available for licensing or open-source sharing, DOE said.

Meanwhile, Argonne National Laboratory aims to push forward the commercialization of the OpenMC Monte Carlo particle transport code through the Exascale Computing Project. According to DOE, this effort supports nuclear safety and analysis applications, removes remaining obstacles to market readiness, and helps speed up design and licensing processes for U.S. nuclear reactor projects.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com