US DOE Awards Over $94MM to Light Water SMR Advancement Projects

The Department of Energy awarded 8 projects a total of more than $94 million to support site permitting and supply chain development efforts for light water small modular reactors.

The Department of Energy (DOE) has awarded 8 projects a total of more than $94 million to support site permitting and supply chain development efforts for light water small modular reactors (SMRs) in the United States.

The projects, spanning eight states, will "spur additional Gen III+ SMR deployments by addressing key gaps that have hindered the domestic nuclear industry in licensing, supply chain, and site preparation", DOE said in a press release.

Energy Secretary Chris Wright said, "Advanced light-water SMRs will give our nation the reliable, round-the-clock power we need to fuel the President's manufacturing boom, support data centers and AI growth, and reinforce a stronger, more secure electric grid. These awards ensure we can deploy these reactors as soon as possible".

The bulk of the newly announced cost-sharing grants goes to Nebraska Public Power District ($27.86 million), which is seeking an "early site permit" from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

One more project has been selected to support early site permitting. Constellation SMR Development LLC ($17.26 million) is eyeing a location in New York.

In supply chain development, BWXT Nuclear Energy Inc has secured $21.42 million to procure equipment for an existing facility in Mount Vernon, Indiana. The equipment is for the final assembly of reactor pressure vessels and the production of other large nuclear reactor components.

Scot Forge Co has been allotted $12.27 million for the procurement and installation of a vertical turning lathe and a gantry-style milling machine for a facility in Spring Grove, Illinois, to support the manufacture of large components for Gen III+ SMRs.

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Framatome U.S. Government Solutions LLC gets $8.8 million to expand a fuel fabrication plant in Richland, Washington. The company will increase the number of ceramic pellet production lines, which would enable an additional production capacity for about 200 metric tons a year of uranium.

Global Nuclear Fuel Americas LLC has been allocated $3 million to build a second fuel rod production line for boiling water reactors in Wilmington, North Carolina. The funding will help the company obtain equipment to automate the pellet inspection process and implement automated storage and handling for pellets.

American Forgemasters Co has been earmarked $2.9 million to procure a new furnace to produce large component forgings for Gen III+ SMRs at its facility in New Castle, Pennsylvania.

Container Technologies Industries LLC receives $547,900 to expand its nuclear quality assurance certifications for its facility in Helenwood, Tennessee, to enable the facility to produce steel for Gen III+ SMRs.

The funding completes DOE's $900-million offer last March 2025 to derisk the deployment of Gen III+ SMRs. The projects announced now comprise Tier 2 of the offer.

Last year the first awards (Tier 1), totaling up to $800 million, went to the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) and Holtec Government Services.

"The selections announced today will help deliver new nuclear generation in the early 2030s, strengthen domestic supply chains and advance President Trump's executive orders to usher in a nuclear renaissance and expand America’s energy dominance agenda", DOE said December 2, 2025.

TVA has been allotted up to $400 million to advance the deployment of a GE Vernova Hitachi BWRX-300 at the Clinch River Nuclear site in Tennessee and additional units with Indiana Michigan Power and Elementl.

"TVA is the first utility in the U.S. to have a construction permit application for a BWRX-300 SMR accepted by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission", TVA said separately. "The Clinch River project will serve as a national model for how to deploy SMRs safely, efficiently and affordably - laying the groundwork for a new era of American nuclear energy leadership".

Holtec has been allotted up to $400 million to deploy two SMR-300 reactors at the Palisades Nuclear Generating Station site in Covert, Michigan. "Holtec is pursuing an innovative one-stop-shop approach to SMR deployment by fulfilling the roles of technology vendor, supply chain vendor, nuclear plant constructor in partnership with Hyundai Engineering & Construction, plant operator and electricity merchant selling the power to nearby utilities and end-users", DOE said.

Holtec said separately, "As part of the program, DOE will provide milestone-based cost-share support that is intended to advance licensing, pre-construction and supply-chain mobilization for the Palisades SMR-300 project".

"Holtec's proposal includes a multi-site deployment pathway that establishes a repeatable, fleet-scale model - a core requirement of the Tier 1 program intended to drive down costs and shorten construction durations through standardization and manufacturing efficiency", Holtec said.

DOE said in the announcement of the Tier 2 awards, "Another round of awards under Tier 2 may be issued if additional funds become available".

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