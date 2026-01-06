US DOE Awards $2.7B for Uranium Enrichment in Nuclear Power Push

The work to be undertaken by three companies 'will transition the United States away from foreign sources of uranium and diversify the nation's domestic fuel supply', DOE said.

The United States Department of Energy (DOE) has awarded $2.7 billion orders to three companies for enrichment services to enable the production of low-enriched uranium (LEU) and high-assay low-enriched uranium (HALEU).

"Today's awards show that this administration is committed to restoring a secure domestic nuclear fuel supply chain capable of producing the nuclear fuels needed to power the reactors of today and the advanced reactors of tomorrow", Energy Secretary Chris Wright said in an online statement Monday.

American Centrifuge Operating LLC and General Matter Inc each won $900 million to establish domestic HALEU enrichment capacity for advanced reactors. Orano Federal Services LLC also won $900 million to expand the U.S.' LEU enrichment capacity.

"Last year, DOE signed contracts with a total of six companies for LEU and HALEU enrichment that allowed them to bid on future work. Today, the department announced task order awards with three companies that will transition the United States away from foreign sources of uranium and diversify the nation’s domestic fuel supply", DOE said.

"Developing this new domestic production capacity for LEU and HALEU ensures an adequate fuel supply is available to maintain operations of the nation's 94 commercial reactors and builds a strong base to supply future deployments of advanced nuclear reactors.

"To ensure accountability, these awards will be distributed to the companies under a strict milestone approach".

Currently only China and Russia can produce HALEU at a commercial scale, according to the World Nuclear Association.

The U.S. produced its first HALEU in 2023 with Centrus Energy Corp, the parent company of American Centrifuge, delivering over 20 kilograms under a multiphase contract awarded by the DOE in 2022. Centrus announced the milestone November 7, 2023.

DOE also said Monday Global Laser Enrichment won $28 million from a competitive solicitation issued last December to continue advancing next-generation uranium enrichment technology.

DOE under President Donald Trump has taken a spate of actions to scale up the supply chain in support of Trump's goal - spelled out in an executive order May 23, 2025 - to grow the U.S.' nuclear energy capacity from about 100 gigawatts (GW) currently to 400 GW by 2050.

Last month DOE awarded $800 million to Holtec Government Services and the Tennessee Valley Authority to advance the deployment of light-water small modular reactors.

In November 2025 DOE said it had closed a $1 billion loan to accelerate the restart of a Pennsylvania nuclear plant that would deliver 850 megawatts.

In September 2025 DOE selected four companies for Advanced Nuclear Fuel Line Pilot Projects.

In August 2025 DOE made a second round of conditional commitments to provide HALEU to three U.S. companies for reactor research and testing.

In August 2025 DOE announced 11 initial selections for the Nuclear Reactor Pilot Program to move the companies' designs toward deployment.

In July 2025 DOE announced applications for testing advanced nuclear reactors outside of national laboratories using the federal authorization process.

