U.S. Department Of Energy Announces 7th Tribal Energy Summit

On October 4 and 5, the U.S. Department of Energy will host Tribal leaders for a roundtable on Tribal energy goals in Washington.

On October 4 and 5, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) will host Tribal leaders for a nation-to-nation roundtable on Tribal energy goals in Washington, D.C.

The 7th biennial Tribal Energy Summit, organized by DOE’s Office of Indian Energy Policy and Programs, in collaboration with the DOE Office of Congressional and Intergovernmental Affairs and the National Conference of State Legislatures, represents a historic opportunity for Tribal leaders, senior DOE leaders, and key energy partners to discuss how tribes can harness clean energy to enhance energy sovereignty, address climate resilience, and build stronger and safer communities.

“Tribal communities are at the heart of President Biden’s vision of a more equitable, resilient, and inclusive America, and at DOE, Native communities will always have a seat and voice at the table,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “DOE is proud to host the 2022 Tribal Clean Energy Summit and we are committed to listening to and working with Tribal nations as they unlock benefits that come with the deployment of clean energy – lower energy costs, more jobs, and cleaner air.”

“This summit follows the passage of the largest ever climate and clean energy investment, the Inflation Reduction Act, which promises to meet the climate crisis head on while ensuring Tribal communities aren’t left behind in the transition to a clean energy future,” said Wahleah Johns, DOE’s Director of the Office of Indian Energy. “Tribes will also play a key role in achieving U.S. climate goals, and, together, we will learn about new tools, build new connections, and commit to exploring new opportunities throughout the course of this historic summit.”

Participants will learn more about key DOE programs and funding and engage with senior DOE leaders on Federal energy programs and opportunities, such as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act, increasing access to energy project finance and capital.

Other topics include energy access, security, reliability, and transition issues, workforce development and transition as well as ensuring consultation and meaningful Tribal leader participation in national energy infrastructure decision making.

The DOE added that the Biden-Harris Administration was committed to ensuring Tribal participation in the nation's historic transition to a clean energy future.

“Many federally recognized tribes have already begun their journey toward Tribal clean energy sovereignty, stronger economies, and addressing climate change challenges,” DOE said in a statement.

To contact the author, email username.eldina@gmail.com