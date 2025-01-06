US BOEM Seeks Feedback on Potential Wind Leasing Offshore Guam

The call concerns a contiguous area around the island that comprises about 2.1 million acres.

The United States Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) on Monday issued a Call for Information and Nominations to help it decide on potential leasing areas for wind energy development offshore Guam.

The call concerns a contiguous area around the island that comprises about 2.1 million acres. The area’s water depths range from 350 meters (1,148.29 feet) to 2,200 meters (7,217.85 feet), according to a statement on BOEM’s website.

Closing April 7, the comment period seeks “relevant information on site conditions, marine resources, and ocean uses near or within the call area”, the BOEM said. “Concurrently, wind energy companies can nominate specific areas they would like to see offered for leasing.

“During the call comment period, BOEM will engage with Indigenous Peoples, stakeholder organizations, ocean users, federal agencies, the government of Guam, and other parties to identify conflicts early in the process as BOEM seeks to identify areas where offshore wind development would have the least impact”.

The next step would be the identification of specific WEAs, or wind energy areas, in the larger call area. BOEM would then conduct environmental reviews of the WEAs in consultation with different stakeholders. “After completing its environmental reviews and consultations, BOEM may propose one or more competitive lease sales for areas within the WEAs”, the Department of the Interior (DOI) sub-agency said.

BOEM Director Elizabeth Klein said, “Responsible offshore wind development off Guam’s coast offers a vital opportunity to expand clean energy, cut carbon emissions, and reduce energy costs for Guam residents”.

Late last year the DOI announced the approval of the 2.4-gigawatt (GW) SouthCoast Wind Project, raising the total capacity of federally approved offshore wind power projects to over 19 GW.

The project owned by a joint venture between EDP Renewables and ENGIE received a positive Record of Decision, the DOI said in an online statement December 20, 2024. A Record of Decision is an initial approval. The project still needs to obtain DOI approval for its development plan.

SouthCoast Wind spans 127,388 acres about 26 nautical miles south of Martha’s Vineyard and 20 nautical miles south of Nantucket, Massachusetts.

It can power over 840,000 homes, the DOI said. Meanwhile, across the U.S., approved offshore wind projects now represent potential electricity enough for more than six million homes, according to the DOI.

The newly approved project is expected to have 141 wind turbine generators, up to five offshore substation platforms and up to eight offshore export cables potentially making landfall in Brayton Point or Falmouth, Massachusetts.

The Biden administration has so far held six offshore wind lease auctions including for areas off the Carolinas, New Jersey, New York and the Pacific and Gulf of Mexico coasts.

On April 24, 2024, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced a new five-year offshore wind leasing plan for the Atlantic, the Gulf of Mexico, the Pacific and U.S. territories. Four awards are planned for 2024, one each for 2025 and 2026, two for 2027 and four for 2028.

The U.S. aims to reach 30 GW of offshore wind deployment by 2030, toward at least 110 GW by 2050, as announced by the Energy Department March 29, 2021.

