U.S. Becomes Largest Source Of LNG For EU And UK In 2021

The United States became Europe's largest source of LNG in 2021, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said.

The United States became Europe’s largest source of LNG in 2021, accounting for 26 percent of all LNG imported by European Union members and the UK, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said.

In 2021, a large share of Europe’s supply of LNG originated in the United States, Qatar, and Russia. Combined, these three countries accounted for almost 70 percent of Europe’s total LNG imports.

The largest importer was the U.S. with 26 percent, followed by Qatar with 24 percent and Russia with 20 percent. In January 2022, the United States supplied more than half of all LNG imports into Europe for the month.

Exports of LNG from the United States to the EU and UK increased from 3.4 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) in November 2021 to 6.5 Bcf/d in January 2022 — the most LNG shipped to Europe from the United States every month to date, according to the U.S. Department of Energy’s LNG Monthly reports and EIA estimates, which are based on LNG shipping data.

Rising U.S. LNG exports are the result of both natural gas supply challenges in Europe and the sizable price differences between natural gas produced in the United States and current prices at European trading hubs.

Natural gas supply constraints in Europe and the low storage inventories of the past year contributed to recent increases in U.S. LNG exports to Europe. The continent’s natural gas production has been in continuous decline because of production limits on the Groningen field in the Netherlands and declines in the mature fields in the North Sea. To meet demand, Europe’s natural gas imports, particularly from Russia, have increased in recent years.

Pipeline flows of natural gas from Russia decreased during 2021. Pipeline receipts from Russia at the three main entry points – Kondratki in Poland, Greifswald in Germany, and Velke Kapusany in Slovakia, which combined account for 14.3 Bcf/d of import pipeline capacity from Russia – averaged 10.7 Bcf/d in 2021, compared with 11.8 Bcf/d in 2020 and 14.1 Bcf/d in 2019.

Natural gas delivered by pipeline from Norway, which increased from 10.4 Bcf/d in 2019 and 2020 to 11.1 Bcf/d in 2021, was not enough to offset reduced pipeline receipts from Russia.

Supply challenges in the European market have led to rising regional prices for natural gas. The natural gas spot price at the Title Transfer Facility (TTF) in the Netherlands has been trading at all-time high levels. The TTF price averaged $28.52 per MMBtu from September 2021 through the first week of February 2022.

The TTF price peaked at $60.20/MMBtu on December 21, 2021. Before this sharp price increase, the TTF price had averaged $9.28/MMBtu from January through August 2021, $3.28/MMBtu during 2020, $4.45/MMBtu during 2019, and $6.45/MMBtu from 2014 through 2018.

Historically, spot natural gas in Europe has traded at prices lower than LNG spot prices in Asia. In recent months, however, natural gas prices in Europe have closely tracked LNG prices in Asia.

On some days, the natural gas price in Europe has exceeded the LNG price in Asia, attracting a higher volume of flexible LNG supplies to Europe. LNG imports to Europe increased in December 2021 and January 2022, averaging 10.8 Bcf/d and 14.9 Bcf/d, respectively, partly in response to the price at TTF rising above LNG spot prices in Asia.

To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com