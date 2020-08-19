US and Norway Sign Energy Deal
The U.S. Department of the Interior (DOI) announced on Tuesday that it has formalized its partnership with the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy to strengthen cooperation in offshore mineral, oil and gas and wind energy activities.
The Deputy Secretary of the Interior, Katharine MacGregor, and the Norwegian Ambassador to the U.S., Kare R. Aas, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) during a ceremony in Washington, DC, which outlined an exchange of scientific and technical information and cooperation regarding research and development technologies. The DOI noted that the organization and Norway will remain in regular contact and foster the discussion of experiences, best practices, policy and regulatory initiatives relevant to the development of offshore resources.
“The Trump Administration is committed to ensuring our nation is in a position of strength when it comes to domestic energy production, to provide jobs, power our economy, and provide affordable energy for American families and businesses,” Interior Deputy Secretary Kate MacGregor said in a DOI statement, which was posted on the organization’s website.
“We appreciate this opportunity to highlight our strong relationship with Norway and our continuing investment in safe and responsible offshore energy development,” MacGregor added in the statement.
Commenting on the MOU, the State Secretary in the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy, Tony Christian Tiller, said, “the MOU signed today will further strengthen the longstanding energy partnership between our two countries”.
“I’m convinced that sharing of best practices and experience will be mutually beneficial, and contribute to sustainable resource management,” Tiller went on to say.
The DOI highlighted that the U.S. and Norway are two of the world’s largest offshore oil and gas producers and stated that the two countries have decades of experience to draw upon in expanding discussions on oil and gas best practices.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
