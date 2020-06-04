US and Australia Sign SPR Lease Agreement
The U.S. Department of Energy revealed Wednesday that the United States has finalized a Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) lease agreement with Australia.
The deal, which was signed by U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette and Australia’s Minister of Energy and Emissions Reduction Angus Taylor in a virtual ceremony, will allow Australia to lease space in the U.S. SPR to store Australian-owned oil and access this oil during an emergency.
According to the DOE, the agreement stems from discussions between U.S. President Donald J. Trump and Prime Minister Scott Morrison in Washington in September 2019. This is the first time the U.S. has leased excess capacity in the SPR to another country.
“Both ministers acknowledged the change in the energy landscape over the past few months, and how the Covid-19 pandemic has reiterated the importance of energy security and the strong U.S.-Australia relationship,” the DOE said in an organization statement, which was posted on its website.
“[The] agreement will deepen that relationship, advance the strategic interests of both nations, and strengthen global energy stability. It will also allow Australia to make progress on their sovereign energy goals and benefit from current low oil prices,” the DOE added.
Brouillette and Taylor stated that the agreement is a lasting sign of the U.S.-Australia partnership in energy security through both times of crises and times of prosperity, according to the DOE.
The SPR is the world's largest supply of emergency crude oil and was established primarily to reduce the impact of disruptions in supplies of petroleum products and to carry out obligations of the United States under the international energy program, the DOE states on its website.
The SPR, which comprises several underground salt caverns at four major oil storage facilities, is said to have an authorized storage capacity of 714 million barrels.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Traders Ask Why US Inventory Math Does Not Add Up
- Orphan Well Stimulus Would Employ Displaced Workers
- US and Australia Sign SPR Lease Agreement
- KrisEnergy Suspends Oil field and Cuts Staff
- OPEC+ Deal Threatened
- Lawsuit Challenges FERC on Latest Jordan Cove LNG Approval
- Texas Energy Extern Training Goes Virtual
- Modglin to Lead Texas Energy Group
- Prosafe Gets Extension on Forbearance Agreement
- Allseas Lands First Contract Vessel Job in China
- Oxy Faces Investor Lawsuit Over Anadarko Acquisition
- More Industry Job Cuts Coming
- BP America Names New Chairman, President
- US Rig Count Still in Freefall at 301
- Pioneer Energy Emerges From Chapter 11
- Suttles to Take on Additional Role at Ovintiv
- Study Shows New Offshore Canada Oil Presence
- Shale Oil Production Bouncing Back With Prices
- Seadrill to Delist from NYSE
- Fire Extinguished on Suncor FPSO
- Louisiana Layoffs, Shut-ins Happening Faster Than Expected
- Halliburton Lays Off Additional Staff in Houston
- Trump Cautioned on Imposing Oil Tariffs
- Oil Expected to Reach $100 Again
- Williams Makes Deepwater Deal with Chevron and Total
- Natural Gas Prices Could Double Next Year
- Oxy Faces Investor Lawsuit Over Anadarko Acquisition
- Permian Rig Count Losses Stay in Double Digits
- Chesapeake Revives Going Concern Warning
- US Rig Count Sinks to 318