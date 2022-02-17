Upstream to Dominate Upcoming UK Projects Count

GlobalData's latest report revealed that 105 projects are expected to commence operations in the UK to 2026.

The upstream sector is forecasted to dominate the upcoming projects count in the UK during the next four years.

That’s according to GlobalData, which recently published a new Europe oil and gas projects outlook to 2026. Looking at the UK in particular, the company outlined that the upstream segment accounts for more than 70 percent of the total project starts anticipated during that time.

GlobalData’s latest report revealed that 105 projects are expected to commence operations in the UK to 2026. Of these, upstream projects are forecasted to be the highest with 77, midstream projects come in second with 22, and refinery projects come in third with four.

Among the upcoming production projects in the UK, Rose Bank was dubbed as “key” by GlobalData, which highlighted that the development would have a total production capacity of 121,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. The company noted that the project would unlock significant underdeveloped oil and gas resources and contribute to UK energy security.

Europe as a whole is expected to witness 433 projects to commence operations up to 2026, according to the report, which outlined that, of these, midstream projects would take the highest proportion with 196 developments, upstream projects will come in second and account for 147 jobs, and petrochemicals projects would come in third with 72 developments.

“In the UK, only the upstream (fields) sector continues to offer significant scope for development,” Teja Pappoppula, an oil and gas analyst at GlobalData, said in a comment sent to Rigzone.

“Shallow waters of the North Sea continue to provide significant opportunities to investors and is the focal area for upcoming oil and gas production projects in the country,” the GlobalData analyst added in the statement.

“Despite the Covid-induced slowdown in 2020, several new projects are being planned in the UK North Sea and have the potential to partially offset production declines in the country,” Pappoppula continued.

Pappoppula noted that the majority of the upcoming production projects in the UK are still in feasibility or Front End Engineering Design (FEED) stages.

“The near-term oil and gas production outlook in the UK is dependent on the successful execution of these projects, as production from several existing matured fields continues to decline due to reaching their end-of-life cycle,” Pappoppula said.

“As a result, if upcoming projects are also unsuccessful then production will decline further,” the GlobalData analyst added.

In March last year, Equinor noted that it was progressing Rosebank, which it described at the time as the largest undeveloped field in the UK. In June 2019, the company said a final investment decision for Rosebank is planned to be taken by May 2022.

