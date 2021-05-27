UP Energy Changes Name
UP Energy LLC has announced that it has changed its name to PureWest Energy LLC, effective immediately.
The company said its new name, logo, and slogan reflect its vision to be the most responsible and profitable natural gas company in North America. In addition to its name change, the business launched a new corporate website.
“We are excited to announce the change to PureWest, bringing alignment between the company’s name and the mission that our board, leadership team, and employees have for the company to advance modern life by providing reliable, essential energy produced in a safe, environmentally-responsible manner,” Christopher Valdez, PureWest Energy’s chief executive officer, said in a company statement.
“This rebranding marks another key milestone for PureWest that follows our two successful acquisitions that consolidated operations on the Pinedale Anticline. We are currently producing over 600 MMcfe per day (net), making PureWest the largest producer of natural gas in Wyoming with premium market access via the greater Opal Hub,” he added in the statement.
Ty Harrison, PureWest Energy’s president and chief financial officer, said, “not only is our focus on providing the market with certified responsibly sourced gas consistent with our shared values, it also aligns with our commitment to all of our stakeholders”.
“We are excited to be part of the developing market for certified gas, which we expect will ultimately position PureWest as the supplier of choice,” he added.
PureWest Energy describes itself as a private energy company focused on developing its long life natural gas reserves in the Pinedale and Jonah fields of Wyoming’s Green River Basin. The company controls more than 126,000 gross (115,000 net) acres in and around the Pinedale and Jonah fields, its website shows.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Shell Sells Alabama Refinery
- UP Energy Changes Name
- Odfjell Drilling to Mobilize Rig for Equinor
- Oil Demand Recovery in India Tough to Predict
- Seadrill Partners Emerges from Chapter 11
- DHS Pursues New Pipeline Cybersecurity Mandates
- Biden Admin Sides with Trump Admin on ConocoPhillips Project
- Shell Court Decision Emboldens Climate Lawyers
- Chevron Shareholders Rebuff Board in Emissions Vote
- Oil Stocks Hold Strong Amid Climate Uproar
- Energy Companies Make Best Corporate Citizens List
- $7B+ Shale Driller Merger Baffles Analysts
- BSEE Investigating Gulf of Mexico Fatality
- Sparrows Nets Chevron Contract
- Oasis Petroleum Exits Permian Basin
- BHP Sells GOM Field Stake
- Bahamas Petroleum Changes Name
- Dakota Access Avoids New Shutdown Order
- Wintershall Dea Makes Significant Discovery
- Shell Sells Alabama Refinery
- Chesapeake Seeks to Sell Shale Assets for $2B
- Texas Oil Group Welcomes Bill Passage
- Energy Sec Warns Oil of Kodak Risk
- Offshore Worker Dies in Gulf of Mexico
- Shell Sells Washington Refinery
- Shell Makes Significant Deepwater Gulf of Mexico Find
- SLB Appoints Chief Strategy, Sustainability Officer
- Energy Companies Make Best Corporate Citizens List
- TX Freeze Hurts Supply More than Previously Thought
- Enbridge Says Great Lakes Pipeline Will Keep Running