UP Energy Changes Name

UP Energy LLC has announced that it has changed its name to PureWest Energy LLC, effective immediately.

The company said its new name, logo, and slogan reflect its vision to be the most responsible and profitable natural gas company in North America. In addition to its name change, the business launched a new corporate website.

“We are excited to announce the change to PureWest, bringing alignment between the company’s name and the mission that our board, leadership team, and employees have for the company to advance modern life by providing reliable, essential energy produced in a safe, environmentally-responsible manner,” Christopher Valdez, PureWest Energy’s chief executive officer, said in a company statement.

“This rebranding marks another key milestone for PureWest that follows our two successful acquisitions that consolidated operations on the Pinedale Anticline. We are currently producing over 600 MMcfe per day (net), making PureWest the largest producer of natural gas in Wyoming with premium market access via the greater Opal Hub,” he added in the statement.

Ty Harrison, PureWest Energy’s president and chief financial officer, said, “not only is our focus on providing the market with certified responsibly sourced gas consistent with our shared values, it also aligns with our commitment to all of our stakeholders”.

“We are excited to be part of the developing market for certified gas, which we expect will ultimately position PureWest as the supplier of choice,” he added.

PureWest Energy describes itself as a private energy company focused on developing its long life natural gas reserves in the Pinedale and Jonah fields of Wyoming’s Green River Basin. The company controls more than 126,000 gross (115,000 net) acres in and around the Pinedale and Jonah fields, its website shows.

