Unity Wins 12-Platform Contract
Well integrity specialist Unity reported Wednesday that it has won a three-year contract from Spirit Energy to maintain wellhead equipment across 12 platforms in the East Irish Sea, Southern North Sea and the Dutch sector of the North Sea.
“Having previously worked with Spirit Energy to provide well integrity and technology solutions, we have a strong understanding of the company’s operations,” Unity CEO Gary Smart commented in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. “We are thrilled to add this service agreement to our growing portfolio of offshore contracts, which now includes over half of all major North Sea operations.”
A portion of Unity’s work-scope entails delivering surface wellhead and Xmas tree maintenance services offshore – covering approximately 100 wells – as well as providing onshore equipment testing, repair, refurbishment and storage from its Great Yarmouth, U.K. base, the contract recipient noted in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. The firm added the value of the contract, which includes two two-year extension options, falls in the seven-digit range.
“We are well-placed to deliver an all-encompassing service to our clients through a workforce of highly experienced offshore technicians,” Smart stated. “Our team has exceptional knowledge of all OEM wellhead equipment which will add value throughout this project. Our own range of spare parts, rental assets, innovative technology and specialized engineering solutions also offer reassurance for rapid equipment availability and solving any integrity challenges which may arise.”
Unity also noted it is developing additive manufactured wellhead components at its base in Aberdeen, U.K. The firm contends the parts are strong and lightweight and will complement its maintenance and spare parts offering. Moreover, it stated the parts will be delivered to clients at lower cost and with reduced lead times.
“We continue to invest in research and development to enhance this capability and are looking forward to introducing our additive manufactured components to the market later this year,” concluded Smart.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
