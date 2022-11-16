Unite Confirms Strike Action
UK union Unite confirmed Wednesday that its members on Petrofac owned Repsol assets will take part in industrial action starting on November 16.
The action includes a continuous overtime ban and a 48-hour stoppage taking place on Wednesday and Thursday, Unite highlighted, adding that a further 48-hour stoppage will take place on November 30 and December 1. The action will cause “significant disruption” to the maintenance and safe running of assets, Unite warned.
Around 146 members are involved in the dispute, which Unite said centers on the removal of a 10 percent equal time payment, a “continuous” below inflationary increase of three percent cost of living increase “for years”, payment for OEUK medicals, and an increase in mileage payments and a stand in duties payment.
Unite said it has demanded that the 10 percent wage cut be reversed, “with pay increases reflecting inflationary costs” and that the company “fulfils its obligation to review the other payments”.
“Unite’s members at Petrofac’s Repsol assets have had enough,” Unite General Secretary Sharon Graham said in a union statement.
“Unite is 100 percent with our Petrofac workers in seeking their demands for improvements on pay and benefits,” Graham added.
When asked for a comment on Unite’s industrial action, a Petrofac spokesperson told Rigzone, “we continue to work closely with our teams and our client to ensure there is no increased risk to safety during periods of industrial action”.
“Through regular reviews of the remuneration of our offshore workforce, we ensure fair compensation aligned with the market. Our latest review resulted in enhancements, including a salary increase and commitment to an additional increase in January 2023, an equal time allowance and increased additional and training day payments,” the spokesperson added.
Also on Wednesday, Unite announced that its offshore catering members had accepted an improved pay offer from the Catering Offshore Trade Association (COTA) “worth 10 percent on basic salaries”.
A consultative ballot indicated that 84 percent of Unite’s membership accepted the improved offer, according to the union, which said the wage deal covers over 3,000 workers in offshore catering companies including Aramark, Conntrak, Entier, ESS, FOSS & ESG, and Sodexo.
Last month, Unite revealed that over 300 offshore drilling and contract maintenance workers employed by Archer, Maersk, Transocean and Odfjell had backed strike action. In a union statement at the time, Unite said the mandate for industrial action followed Unite members rejecting a five percent pay offer.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
