Unit Corp. Reorganizing Through Bankruptcy

Tulsa, Oklahoma-based Unit Corp. has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy to pursue a reorganization that will reduce its debt obligations by more than $650 million, according to a statement from the company. Unit expects to operate normally during the process and without disruption to its vendors, customers, or partners.

The company’s 50%-owned midstream affiliate, Superior Pipeline Co., LLC and its subsidiaries, is not a debtor in the Chapter 11 case.

As part of the process, the company will have an equitization of all of its outstanding subordinated notes and its current financial facility will be replaced by a $180 million exit financing facility.

“Like many companies in the oil and gas industry, we have felt the impact of the severe downturn in commodity prices, which has only worsened with the COVID-19 pandemic,” said David T. Merrill, President and Chief Executive Officer. “While facing this challenging environment, we have worked diligently to explore a variety of strategic alternatives to cut costs, improve our liquidity and address near-term debt maturities. We are pleased to receive the support of our lenders and noteholders and are confident that, on emergence from Chapter 11, we will be better positioned to meet our challenges and realize the potential of our company.”

With the filing, the company has received a commitment from lenders that are parties in the process to provide up to $36 million in debtor-in-possession financing. Unit anticipates up to $18 million will be available on an interim basis. This financing, combined with the company’s usual operating cash flows, is expected to provide sufficient liquidity for the company to continue to operate normally during the restructuring process.

The company intends to continue paying employee wages, salaries and benefits without interruption, and it will continue paying all vendors and suppliers.

