Uniper to Supply Wind Power in Wolfenbuettel, Lower Saxony

Uniper announced a contract to supply a utility in Wolfenbuettel, Lower Saxony 100 percent of the output of a wind farm in the state, estimated to be nine GWh a year.

Uniper SE has announced a contract to supply a utility in Wolfenbüttel, Lower Saxony 100 percent of the output of a wind farm in the state, estimated to be nine gigawatt (GW) hours a year.

Supply for Stadtwerke Wolfenbüttel GmbH, which serves nearly 57,000 residents, already began this year, a joint statement said.

"The agreement strategically expands the long-standing partnership in the gas business to include power and gives the wind farm a new role in Stadtwerke Wolfenbüttel’s portfolio", the companies said. "This move enables attractive commercial terms as well as the continued sustainable operation of wind turbines that are no longer eligible for EEG support".

Andreas Gemballa, Uniper chief executive for energy sales, said, "Our pay-as-forecasted PPA [power purchase agreement] provides our customer with a tailored solution. Billing is based on forecast production. This reduces risk, improves planning certainty and lowers operational complexity".

Stadtwerke Wolfenbüttel commercial director Vera Steiner said, "For us as a municipal provider, sustainable supply is a core component of our corporate strategy. This partnership reinforces our role as a reliable energy supplier by enabling us to offer our customers carbon-neutral power and further strengthen our sustainability positioning".

Uniper sold 127.3 billion kilowatt hours (KWh) of electricity last year, down 13.2 percent from 2024 following asset sales it had agreed to make as part of European Commission conditions in approving its takeover by the German government in 2022.

"The changes in electricity sales are primarily due to the decline in own generation as well as lower optimization and trading activities in the Greener Commodities operating segment", Uniper said in its annual report.

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Of the total power sales, 23.1 billion KWh were sold by Uniper Energy Sales GmbH, which covers municipal utilities and industrial customers in Germany and Europe.

"The volumes in both the industrial customer segment and the reseller customer segment (e.g., municipal utilities) were significantly below the prior-year level", Uniper said.

As of yearend 2025 Uniper had a generation capacity of 18.52 GW, according to the report.

Uniper targets a power production capacity of 15-20 GW by 2030, of which 50 percent would be "renewable, low-carbon or decarbonizable", according to an updated plan it announced in its financial and operational statement for the first half of 2025.

"The company intends to invest about EUR 8 billion [$9.19 billion] in its transformation by the early 2030s and, according to its current estimate of market developments, to invest about EUR 5 billion through 2030", the H1 statement said.

Most of the EUR 5 billion planned until 2030 would go to Uniper's Green and Flexible Generation segments. The remainder would be for the Greener Commodities segment.

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