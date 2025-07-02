Uniper to Supply Solar Power to Baden-Wuerttemberg Universities

Uniper will deliver 86 GWh of solar electricity per year for three years to the universities in Ulm, Mannheim, Hohenheim, and Constance.

German utility Uniper SE has signed a deal to supply the state of Baden-Wuerttemberg with 86 gigawatt hours (GWh) of solar electricity per year for three years, or around 258 gigawatt hours. The power is meant for the universities in Ulm, Mannheim, Hohenheim, and Constance.

The delivery period will run from January 1, 2026, to December 31, 2028, the company said in a media release.

The contract involves a full green supply with flexible guarantees of origin adapted to customer consumption and is based on electricity from Spanish photovoltaic systems that have recently been connected to the grid, Uniper said.

The agreement brings the universities one step closer to a sustainable electricity supply. The University of Konstanz already operates its own combined heat and power plants, which cover 50 percent of its electricity requirements. The University of Mannheim has also been sourcing all of its electricity from renewable energies since 2012, Uniper said.

“Our customers' demand for green electricity has increased enormously and we are pleased to be able to meet this demand - always with the aim of harmonizing security of supply and low CO2 energy. In this context, we are supporting the universities in Baden-Wuerttemberg on their way to a better CO2 balance”, Gundolf Schweppe, CCO for Sales at Uniper, said.

Uniper and Baden-Wuerttemberg had partnered for energy supply before. In 2021, they signed a gas contract with the University of Stuttgart for January 2023 to December 2026.

“Green power contracts have become a key driver in times of energy transition: they guarantee the supply of renewable energy, protect against price fluctuations, promote innovation, and ultimately reduce emissions”, Uniper said.

