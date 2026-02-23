Uniper to Supply Gujarat with 0.5 MMtpa of LNG for 10 Years

Deliveries are scheduled to start January 2028 and would be received at LNG terminals on the west coast of India.

Gujarat State Petroleum Corp (GSPC) has finalized a 10-year deal to buy 0.5 million metric tons per annum (MMtpa) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from German power and natural gas utility Uniper SE.

Deliveries are scheduled to start January 2028 and would be received at LNG terminals on the west coast of India, a joint statement said.

"The LNG supply agreement with GSPC leverages Uniper's global energy trading capabilities and expertise in LNG markets to the benefit of both parties", Uniper chief commercial officer Carsten Poppinga said. "It also represents an important relationship with another important government-owned gas company to develop affordable and reliable energy solutions for our customers globally".

GSPC managing director Avantika Singh said, "We are aggressively scaling our operations to become an eminent force in India's gas trading sector. This agreement with Uniper, a company in which the German federal government holds a significant stake, serves as a strategic cornerstone in GSPC's mission to secure competitive, long-term LNG. This partnership is a decisive step toward reinforcing GSPC's portfolio and bridging the escalating natural gas supply-demand gap across Gujarat and the national market".

GSPC says it fulfills one-third of the gas demand in Gujarat, serving 2.3 million households and 20,000 commercial and industrial clients.

Uniper aims to grow its gas and LNG portfolio over the "medium term", mainly through long-term contracts, to 250-300 terawatt-hours (TWh) per year, it said in its statement of half-year results on August 7, 2025.

"Uniper aims to consolidate its strong sales position of 180 to 200 TWh per year in Germany, Austria and Switzerland and to selectively expand its LNG sales activities in Asia", it said then. "This will enable it to manage and effectively limit price and volume risks globally".

Earlier in 2025 Uniper signed a deal with Canada's Tourmaline Oil Corp for an eight-year supply of Canadian gas totaling 234 billion cubic feet to Europe.

"Under the LNG Netback Supply Agreement, Tourmaline will deliver gas to the ANR SE trading hub in southeast Louisiana, USA", said a joint statement July 30, 2025. "The contract is based on TTF (Dutch Title Transfer Facility) pricing, providing Tourmaline with international price exposure".

Also in 2025 Uniper committed to one MMtpa for 13 years from Woodside Energy Group Ltd’s under-construction Louisiana LNG project in the United States. The agreement also secures an additional supply of up to one MMtpa from the rest of the Australian company's global portfolio from the start of Louisiana LNG's operation to 2039.

"This deal will support our security of supply and flexible generation strategy together with the potential development of additional gas-fired power plants in Germany to complement the renewable build-up", Uniper chief executive Michael Lewis said in a joint statement April 17, 2025.

