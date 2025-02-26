Uniper to Make Bailout-Related Payment of $2.73B to Germany in Q1

Uniper expects to remit to Germany $2.73 in aid repayments this quarter in relation to the government's bailout of the power and natural gas utility in 2022.

Uniper SE said Tuesday it expects to remit to Germany EUR 2.6 billion ($2.73) in aid repayments this quarter in relation to the government’s bailout of the power and natural gas utility in 2022.

Last year Uniper allotted a provisional EUR 3.4 billion to compensate the state for keeping the company afloat during the gas crisis following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The amount was subject to Uniper’s 2024 performance.

In December 2022 the federal government took over about 99 percent of Uniper’s shareholding and agreed to a capital injection of EUR 25 billion. The state’s takeover from ex-majority owner Fortum Oyj served to prevent the company from collapsing from war-induced losses including from the purchase of substitute gas after Russia’s Gazprom PJSC purportedly failed to deliver contracted supply from mid-2022.

The EUR 3.4 billion “should be regarded as repayments to German taxpayers”, Uniper said in a statement August 8, 2024.

After winning arbitration against Gazprom in 2024 for undelivered gas, Uniper paid Germany EUR 530 million in September using part of claims realized from the ruling’s award of EUR13 billion in damages, Uniper said Tuesday as it reported yearly results.

The $2.6 billion aid repayment plan for the first quarter of 2025 was based on the company’s “excellent earnings of recent years”, it said.

For 2024 it logged EUR 221 million in net profit and EUR 1.6 billion in adjusted net profit, dramatically down from EUR 6.34 billion and EUR 4.43 billion, respectively, for 2023.

In 2022, when Germany bailed out Uniper, it recorded a net loss of EUR 19.14 billion (-EUR 7.4 billion after adjustments).

Adjusted earnings before income, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) totaled EUR 2.61 billion for 2024, compared to EUR 7.16 billion for the prior year and -EUR 10.12 billion for 2022.

Uniper attributed the huge drop in earnings for 2024 to successful hedging transactions for coal- and gas-fired generation and midstream gas in 2023. “In addition, 2023 was characterized by significantly higher earnings from more favorable gas replacement procurement in conjunction with undelivered gas”, it said.

“Despite the decline, Uniper’s 2024 earnings are at a very high level”, it declared.

Uniper’s Greener Commodities segment had adjusted EBITDA of EUR 1.5 billion, down from 2023. “In 2023 this segment benefited from significantly lower costs on replacement procurement for undelivered Russian gas as well as unusually high trading results”, it explained. “An altered market environment likewise prevented the electricity-trading business from repeating its exceptionally positive prior-year results”.

The Flexible Generation segment registered EUR 998 million in adjusted EBITDA, down against 2023. “This primarily reflected a decline in positive earnings on successful hedging transactions on the trading margin of fossil-fueled power plants due to the general decline in price levels”, Uniper said.

Green Generation had EUR 498 million in adjusted EBITDA, up from 2023. “The main reason for this positive performance was the nuclear energy business in Sweden, which benefited from higher earnings from successful hedging transactions and an increase in electricity output due to better availability of nuclear power plants than in the prior year”, Uniper said.

It sold 146.6 billion kilowatt hours (kWh) of electricity last year, down from 209.5 billion kWh in 2023. Gas sold totaled 1.34 trillion kWh, down from 1.64 trillion kWh in 2023.

Operating cash flow landed at EUR 1.67 billion, down from EUR 6.55 billion for 2023.

Uniper remained at a negative net cash position at year-end 2024 owing EUR 3.4 billion.

