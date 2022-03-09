Uniper Takes $1B+ Hit on Nord Stream 2

The company noted that it will recognize an impairment loss of its loans towards Nord Stream 2 AG.

Uniper has announced that it has taken the decision to record a full impairment loss on its loan to Nord Stream 2.

The company noted that it will recognize an impairment loss of its loans towards Nord Stream 2 AG in the amount of $1.07 billion (EUR 987 million). This figure comprises loans originally provided to Nord Stream 2 ($756.3 million/EUR 695 million) as well as the current amount of accrued interests ($317.7 million/EUR 292 million), Uniper outlined.

Uniper said this non-operating impairment loss will impact the consolidated IFRS-result in the first quarter of the current financial year but added that it will not affect the adjusted earnings figures. Going forward, Uniper will stop accruing the related interest income of around $108.8 million (EUR 100 million) per year, the company noted.

“I feel deep sympathy for all people who are directly or indirectly affected by a war in Ukraine for which there is no justification whatsoever - especially in light of our long-standing business relations with Russia, we are both shocked and moved by these unprecedented developments,” Uniper CEO Klaus-Dieter Maubach said in a company statement.

“It is important that the German government is currently doing everything humanly possible to reduce Germany’s dependence on Russian commodity exports. As an energy supplier, it is our duty to make our contribution to securing energy supply, especially in such difficult times,” Maubach added in the statement.

“Due to the existing contracts with Russia or Russian companies, we bear a special responsibility not only for ourselves, but also for large parts of German industry and many people in Germany and across Europe. Two things need to be done now: maintain the existing energy flows, and at the same time find ways and means to make the gas supply for Germany and Europe more diverse in the short-, medium- and long-term and thus less vulnerable to geopolitical risks,” Maubach went on to say.

Last week, Wintershall Dea revealed that it had decided to write off its financing of Nord Stream 2, which it highlighted totaled around $1.1 billion (EUR 1 billion).

When asked last week if the $1.1 billion Nord Stream 2 financing write off would damage the company, a Wintershall Dea spokesperson pointed Rigzone to the following quote made by the company’s chief financial officer, Paul Smith, in the company’s March 2 investor release:

“During 2021, Wintershall Dea achieved outstanding operational and financial results, allowing us to enter 2022 with a very strong balance sheet including $2.33 (€2.1 billion) of cash, and over $3.32 billion (€3 billion) of liquidity”.

Also last week, Engie highlighted that it was exposed to $1.07 billion (EUR 987 million) of credit risk relating to Nord Stream 2, which it said could impact its accounts in the event of Nord Stream 2 filing for insolvency.

In a statement posted on his Twitter page on February 22, Olaf Scholz, the Federal Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, announced that, under the present circumstances, certification for the Nord Stream 2 project was not possible. Following Germany’s decision, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, showed her support for the German government’s actions.

U.S. President Joe Biden had previously made clear that, if Russia invades Ukraine, there will no longer be a Nord Stream 2.

