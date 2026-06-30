Uniper Signs Its First Offshore Wind Power Purchase Agreement

Uniper agreed to buy 100 megawatts from the future Gennaker offshore wind farm on Germany's side of the Baltic Sea for an extendable 10 years.

Uniper SE has agreed to buy 100 megawatts (MW) from the future Gennaker offshore wind farm on Germany's side of the Baltic Sea for an extendable 10 years.

The deal with developer Skyborn Renewables offshore solutions GmbH represents the German multinational power and gas utility's first power purchase agreement (PPA), a joint statement said.

Gennaker, to rise 15 kilometers (9.32 miles) north of the Fischland-Darß-Zingst peninsula, is designed to generate up to 976.5 MW, making it the biggest offshore wind project in the German Baltic Sea, according to Hamburg-based Skyborn. The capacity is equivalent to the annual consumption of about 1 million households, according to the owner.

"As Skyborn's blueprint project, Gennaker demonstrates the company's end-to-end capabilities across the offshore wind value chain: from development and financing to construction and long-term operations", the statement said. "The project will play a key role in delivering large-scale, reliable, domestically produced electricity while supporting energy security and long-term economic value creation".

"The agreement is a strong strategic fit for Uniper, as the company intends to further grow its PPA business", the statement said. "By adding offshore wind generation, Uniper further diversifies its power portfolio and continues to strengthen its ability to provide sustainable energy solutions to customers over the long term".

Uniper targets a generation capacity of 15-20 gigawatts (GW) by 2030, of which 50 percent would be "renewable, low-carbon or decarbonizable", according to an updated plan it announced in its statement for the first half of 2025.

"The company intends to invest about EUR 8 billion [$9.12 billion] in its transformation by the early 2030s and, according to its current estimate of market developments, to invest about EUR 5 billion through 2030", the H1 2025 statement said.

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Most of the EUR 5 billion planned for the decade is for Uniper's Green and Flexible Generation segments. The remainder is for the Greener Commodities segment.

Recently Uniper launched an open season for a hydrogen import terminal project in Wilhelmshaven, Germany. The terminal is designed to receive up to 2.6 million metric tons a year of ammonia, enough to produce about 350,000 metric tons per annum of hydrogen, according to Uniper. The ammonia will be processed on-site at a large-scale ammonia cracker to produce hydrogen that will be fed into the German core hydrogen network.

Besides the ammonia import terminal, Uniper is planning a 1-GW electrolysis plant at its Wilhelmshaven site to produce hydrogen by using wind power to split water into hydrogen and oxygen.

The terminal and electrolyzer projects would be enough to deliver 10-20 percent of Germany's hydrogen demand from 2030, Uniper says on its website.

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