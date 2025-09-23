Uniper Sells German Coal Power Plant

Uniper SE has signed an agreement to divest the Datteln IV coal-run power plant in North Rhine-Westphalia to ResInvest Group AS.

The plant is among assets it has agreed to sell to satisfy fair-competition guardrails imposed by the European Commission in approving Uniper's bailout by the German government in late 2022.

Commissioned 2020, the Datteln plant has a net output of 1,052 megawatts (MW). It supplies electricity and district heating to households, as well as traction power to rail operator Deutsche Bahn, according to German power and gas utility Uniper.

The over 100 employees at the site will transfer to Czechia's ResInvest, Uniper said in a statement on its website.

The parties agreed not to disclose the purchase price, Uniper said.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals, it said.

"By acquiring Datteln 4, we are pursuing our strategy of investing in infrastructure assets where we see long-term value. We are committed to ensuring reliable operations today, while remaining ready to meet future energy needs", commented ResInvest founder and chair Tomas Novotny.

Under Germany's Coal Phase-Out Act, the country is to close down its last coal-fired power facility by 2028.

"The sale of this non-strategic investment is part of the conditions that Uniper must fulfill under EU state aid law", Uniper said. "On 20 December 2022, the EU Commission approved the stabilization package for Uniper under EU state aid law".

Last month Uniper said it had signed an agreement selling its district heating network serving over 14,000 customers in the Ruhr region to Steag Iqony Group’s Iqony Fernwaerme GmbH.

In July Uniper said it had sold its 18.26 percent stake in AS Latvijas Gaze, which is involved in natural gas trading and sales in the Baltics, to co-venturer Energy Investments SIA.

Latvijas Gaze sells gas in Estonia, Finland, Latvia and Lithuania. In Latvia's household sector, it is the biggest gas supplier, Latvijas Gaze says on its website.

In February Uniper completed the sale of its North American power portfolio. The sale covered "power purchase and sale contracts and energy management agreements in the North American power markets ERCOT (North, South, West and Houston), WEST (WECC and CAISO) and CENTRAL (MISO and SPP) through a number of transactions with several counterparties", Uniper said then.

The North American dispositions excluded Uniper’s gas portfolio and hydrogen-related activities.

In January Uniper completed the sale of its natural gas-fired power plant in Gonyu, Hungary, to the local subsidiary of France's Veolia SA. Commissioned 2011, the power plant generates up to 430 MW, according to Uniper.

In the other divestments completed as part of the bailout conditions, Uniper in May 2023 sold its marine fuel trading business in the United Arab Emirates and its 20 percent indirect stake in the BBL gas pipeline linking the Netherlands and the United Kingdom.

The other assets in the divestment package, which must be completed 2026, consist of an 84 percent stake in Unipro in Russia, a 20 percent stake in the OPAL pipeline and Uniper’s international helium business, Uniper says on its website.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com