Uniper Secures Customer for Polish Solar Portfolio

Respect Energy signed a six-year agreement to buy 100 percent of the power generated, as well as guarantees of origin, from four Uniper photovoltaic projects with a combined capacity of 219 megawatts peak in Poland.

Respect Energy has signed a six-year agreement to buy 100 percent of the power generated, as well as guarantees of origin, from four Uniper photovoltaic projects with a combined capacity of 219 megawatts peak (MWp) in Poland.

"The contracted solar projects Pakosc, Klodawa, Domanowo, and Krotoszyce form part of Uniper's broader renewables expansion, following the company’s investment decision in December 2025 to develop another five solar projects in Poland and the United Kingdom, amounting to around 288 MWp", the German power and gas utility said in a statement Monday.

Uniper renewables chief executive Iulia Tica said, "The four Polish solar projects will directly contribute to decarbonizing the national energy system while strengthening Uniper’s role in delivering reliable, clean power".

Last month Uniper agreed to buy 100 MW from the Gennaker wind project on Germany's side of the Baltic Sea for an extendable 10 years. Uniper said the deal with Skyborn Renewables offshore solutions GmbH is its first offshore wind power purchase agreement (PPA).

Gennaker, to rise 15 kilometers (9.32 miles) north of the Fischland-Darß-Zingst peninsula, has a capacity of 976.5 MW, making it the biggest offshore wind project in the German Baltic Sea, according to Hamburg-based Skyborn. That is equivalent to the annual consumption of about one million households, according to the owner.

"The agreement is a strong strategic fit for Uniper, as the company intends to further grow its PPA business", Uniper said. "By adding offshore wind generation, Uniper further diversifies its power portfolio and continues to strengthen its ability to provide sustainable energy solutions to customers over the long term".

Uniper targets 15-20 gigawatts (GW) of generation capacity by 2030, of which 50 percent would be "renewable, low-carbon or decarbonizable", according to a plan it announced in its statement for the first half of 2025.

Advertisement - Scroll to continue

"The company intends to invest about EUR 8 billion [$9.13 billion] in its transformation by the early 2030s and, according to its current estimate of market developments, to invest about EUR 5 billion through 2030", Uniper said at the time.

Most of the EUR 5 billion planned for the decade is for Uniper's Green and Flexible Generation segments. The remainder is for Greener Commodities.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com