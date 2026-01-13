Uniper Places Long-Term Order for Indian Green Ammonia

The deal with AM Green Ammonia represents 'one of the first large-scale supply corridors between India and Europe'.

Uniper SE and AM Green Ammonia India Pvt Ltd have signed a "long-term" offtake agreement for the German power and gas utility to buy up to 500,000 metric tons a year of renewable energy-produced ammonia from AM Green Ammonia's projects.

AM Green Ammonia - a consortium of India's AM Green, Gentari of Malaysia's Petroliam Nasional Bhd, Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority - is developing several plants in the Indian cities of Kakinada and Tuticorin and the Indian town of Kandla, according to a joint statement between AM Green Ammonia and Uniper. The first was sanctioned by the consortium in 2024 and will rise in Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh state.

"First shipment is expected to happen as early as 2028 from AM Green Ammonia's first 1 MTPA, under-construction plant in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh", the joint statement said.

AM Green founder Anil Kumar Chalamalasetty said the deal represents "one of the first large-scale supply corridors between India and Europe".

"For Uniper, the agreement represents a significant step forward in developing a diversified portfolio of renewable and low-carbon molecules for European customers", the joint statement said. "As a feedstock and a potential hydrogen carrier, renewable ammonia will help decarbonize industrial sectors such as chemicals, fertilizers, refining, and, over time, shipping".

The ammonia would be certified as a Renewable Fuel of Non-Biological Origin according to European Union standards, according to the joint statement. "Uniper and AM Green Ammonia will continue working with certification bodies to ensure traceability and high integrity reporting for European end-users", the companies said.

At home, Uniper recently partnered with thyssenkrupp Uhde GmbH for the construction of six commercial ammonia plants toward the establishment of a scalable hydrogen import terminal in Wilhelmshaven.

Advertisement - Scroll to continue

On November 26, 2025, the German multinationals announced a "framework agreement" with thyssenkrupp Uhde building on their demonstration project with a capacity of 28 metric tons a day of ammonia at Uniper’s Gelsenkirchen-Scholven power plant site.

The agreement licenses thyssenkrupp Uhde's ammonia cracking technology to Uniper. It covers up to six plants with a combined capacity of 7,200 metric tons of ammonia per day.

"The agreement establishes the terms for using the technology at Uniper's planned hydrogen import terminal in Wilhelmshaven", a joint statement said. "The license package includes engineering, services and the supply of main equipment and catalysts.

"Uniper is currently driving forward the pre-FEED (front-end engineering and design) for a commercial plant at its Wilhelmshaven site. This pre-FEED phase will establish the design basis for the project, define its scope in more detail, further review its technoeconomic feasibility and reduce its uncertainties and risks".

Uniper expects to launch the FEED phase by yearend 2026.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com