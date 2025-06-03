Uniper, Microsoft Elevate AI Partnership

As part of their new partnership the companies will build an AI lab at the German power and gas utility's headquarters in Duesseldorf.

Microsoft Corp. and Uniper SE have agreed to intensify joint efforts in advancing the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in the energy industry.

As part of their new partnership the companies will build an AI lab at the German power and gas utility’s headquarters in Düsseldorf.

“The collaboration between Microsoft and Uniper focuses on identifying, evaluating, and implementing specific use cases”, Uniper said in an online statement.

“A key focus is the further development of the company-wide AI and data strategy, integrating data from different sources, and ensuring high data quality”, the company said.

“Uniper will contribute its extensive expertise in the energy sector to the strategic partnership, ensuring that the solutions are tailored to the specific needs and challenges of the energy industry. Microsoft will bring its experience with cross-industry technology solutions and the latest developments in AI.

“The partnership includes clearly defined criteria regarding data protection and security policies”.

Data used by the partners in AI applications will be stored in European Union servers, according to Uniper.

It added, “A central pillar of the collaboration between Uniper and Microsoft is also promoting a culture that supports AI as a tool for collaboration. Only if employees trust the security and reliability of AI applications can they fully realize their potential”.

Uniper aims to be a global leader in AI application in the energy industry. “Therefore, AI will be integrated into all major business processes and strategic tasks at Uniper to make them more efficient”, it said.

“The future energy system will be more volatile, decentralized, less carbon-intensive, and more interconnected with other sectors than it is today”, the company noted.

AI “helps optimize energy trading and the use of various generation types, makes maintenance and servicing of plants more efficient and cost-effective, and better meets customer needs”, Uniper explained.

Uniper chief financial officer Jutta Dönges commented, “I am convinced that we can accelerate the energy transition and increase our productivity and competitiveness by making greater use of AI”.

Uniper and Microsoft have already been working together on digital transformation for several years. “Over the past eight years, Uniper has been a pioneer in replacing old data centers and implementing a cloud-first strategy”, Uniper said.

“Uniper has created a modern workplace and introduced the AI assistant Microsoft Copilot for all employees. The use of edge computing has improved the security of power plants. Finally, Uniper's data structure has been modernized to ensure seamless integration and efficient use of data in the future”.

