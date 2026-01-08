Uniper Launches Sale of Helium Business

'The transaction perimeter will comprise a portfolio of international helium purchase, sale and storage agreements, and a fleet of 11,000-gallon helium ISO containers'.

Uniper SE said Wednesday it is open for expressions of interest for its global helium business, among assets it has agreed to sell to satisfy European Commission conditions in approving Uniper's bailout by Germany in 2022.

"The transaction perimeter will comprise a portfolio of international helium purchase, sale and storage agreements, and a fleet of 11,000-gallon helium ISO containers", the multinational power and gas utility said in an online statement. "No personnel will transfer as part of the transaction".

Just last month Uniper and QatarEnergy announced a deal for Uniper to supply about 70 million cubic feet a year of helium for up to 15 years to QatarEnergy's facilities in Ras Laffan. The agreed start of deliveries was September 2025.

The submission of expressions of interest runs through January 28. Next would be a pre-qualification phase, Uniper said.

On December 20, 2022, the European Commission approved state aid for Germany to recapitalize and take over Uniper, the Commission recognizing Uniper's losses related to the disruption of gas deliveries amid the Russia-Ukraine war. To satisfy European Union fair competition guardrails, Germany committed to eventually withdrawing state ownership and Uniper agreed to divest key businesses.

Recently Uniper opened for expressions of interest for its 20 percent interest in the OPAL natural gas pipeline. OPAL, or the Baltic Sea Pipeline Link, carries up to 36 billion cubic meters (1.27 trillion cubic feet) a year of gas, according to operator and 80 percent owner GASCADE Gastransport GmbH. Submissions are due January 29.

"OPAL is one of Europe's largest transmission corridors, stretching approximately 740 kilometers [459.81 miles] from Lubmin in Germany to Brandov in the Czech Republic", Uniper said in a press release December 15.

Advertisement - Scroll to continue

"As part of Germany's Hydrogen Core Network framework, OPAL's northern segment conversion has been completed in mid-December 2025, with the southern segment to follow by the end of 2030".

"The transaction perimeter covers 100 percent of the shares in Lubmin-Brandov Assets GmbH & Co KG which holds the 20 percent fractional ownership in OPAL", Uniper said.

On December 1, 2025, Uniper said it had completed the sale of the Datteln 4 coal-run power plant in North Rhine-Westphalia to Czechia's ResInvest Group. Commissioned 2020, the facility has a net output of 1,052 megawatts (MW). It supplies power and district heating to households, as well as traction power to rail operator Deutsche Bahn, according to Uniper.

On November 3, 2025, Uniper said it had closed the divestment of Uniper Waerme GmbH, a district heating network serving over 14,400 customers in Germany's Ruhr area, to Steag Iqony Group. Waerme has a network of over 750 kilometers (466.03 miles), according to Uniper.

On July 9, 2025, Uniper said it had sold its 18.26 percent interest in AS Latvijas Gaze, which is involved in natural gas trading and sales in the Baltics, to co-venturer Energy Investments SIA.

On February 5, 2025, Uniper said it had consummated the sale of its North American power portfolio. The sale covered "power purchase and sale contracts and energy management agreements in the North American power markets ERCOT (North, South, West and Houston), WEST (WECC and CAISO) and CENTRAL (MISO and SPP) through a number of transactions with several counterparties", Uniper said then. The dispositions excluded Uniper's gas portfolio and hydrogen-related activities.

On January 7, 2025, Uniper said it had completed the sale of its gas-fired power plant in Gönyű, to the local subsidiary of France's Veolia SA. Commissioned 2011, the power plant generates up to 430 MW, according to Uniper.

In the other sales completed toward the fulfillment of the bailout conditions, Uniper in May 2023 sold its marine fuel trading business in the United Arab Emirates and its 20 percent indirect stake in the BBL gas pipeline between the Netherlands and the United Kingdom.

The divestment package, which must be completed 2026, also includes an 84 percent stake in Unipro in Russia, according to information on Uniper's website.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com