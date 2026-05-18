Uniper Issues Call for Capacity Allocation at German Hydrogen Terminal

The terminal is designed to receive up to 2.6 million metric tons a year of ammonia, enough to produce about 350,000 metric tons per annum of hydrogen, according to the German power and gas utility.

Uniper SE has launched an open season for a hydrogen import terminal project in Wilhelmshaven, Germany.

The terminal is designed to receive up to 2.6 million metric tons a year of ammonia, enough to produce about 350,000 metric tons per annum of hydrogen, according to German power and gas utility Uniper. The ammonia will be processed on-site at a large-scale ammonia cracker to produce hydrogen that will be fed into the German core hydrogen network.

Under phase 1 of the open season, market participants are to submit expressions of interest for their desired capacity and pay a participation fee. Uniper will then confirm reservation.

"In the second phase, Heads of Terms will be issued as basis for the Terminal Use Agreement which will be developed with the participating shippers", Uniper said in a press release.

The signing of the terminal use agreement will commit capacity to selected partners.

Besides the ammonia import terminal, Uniper is planning a 1-gigawatt electrolysis plant at its Wilhelmshaven site to produce hydrogen by using wind electricity to split water into hydrogen and oxygen.

The terminal and electrolyzer projects would be enough to deliver 10-20 percent of Germany's hydrogen demand from 2030, Uniper says on its website.

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Last year Uniper and thyssenkrupp Uhde GmbH signed a "framework agreement" for the construction of commercial ammonia plants toward the establishment of a scalable hydrogen import terminal in Wilhelmshaven.

The deal licenses thyssenkrupp Uhde's ammonia cracking technology to Uniper for up to six plants with a combined capacity of 7,200 metric tons of ammonia per day.

"The license package includes engineering, services and the supply of main equipment and catalysts", a joint statement said November 26, 2025.

"Uniper is currently driving forward the pre-FEED (front-end engineering and design) for a commercial plant at its Wilhelmshaven site. This pre-FEED phase will establish the design basis for the project, define its scope in more detail, further review its technoeconomic feasibility and reduce its uncertainties and risks".

In another project in Wilhelmshaven, Uniper and Slovenia's NGEN energetske resitve d.o.o. recently began construction for a 50-megawatt (MW) battery energy storage project on the site of Uniper's former coal power plant.

"The battery energy storage system in Wilhelmshaven will balance out short-term fluctuations in the power grid caused by the feed-in of wind and solar energy in the future", said a joint statement April 9, 2026. "In this way, the system will sustainably strengthen the integration of renewable energies as well as grid stability".

The partners expect to put the project into service by yearend.

"The battery storage facility is part of Uniper's Energy Transformation Hub Nordwest (ETHNw) and, following the Voslapper Groden PV park, is the second project in Wilhelmshaven to now enter the implementation phase", the statement said. "Within the ETHNw, Uniper is bringing together major projects with the aim of establishing an integrated hydrogen infrastructure in conjunction with renewable energy facilities".

The solar project on the ash landfill of the former coal plant will generate about 17,500 MW hours a year, enough to power up to 4,500 households based on an average household consumption of about 3,300 kilowatt hours per annum, according to Uniper.

Commissioning for the solar project is targeted for the first half of 2026.

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