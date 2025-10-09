Uniper Inks 7-Year Deal for Biomethane Supply from Spain

The German power and gas utility signed an agreement with Five Bioenergy for supply from three of Spain's biggest biomethane projects for seven years.

The Madrid-based developer will start deliveries 2027, a joint statement said, without disclosing the contract volume.

"This agreement places Uniper in a strong position to complement the growing share of renewables with low-carbon energy sources and to accelerate the decarbonization of both road and maritime sectors", the statement said. "It is a significant milestone in the ongoing commitment to delivering reliable, sustainable energy to customers across Europe.

"To support the import of renewable and low-carbon gases, Uniper is expanding its portfolio accordingly.

"Next to hydrogen and its derivates, biomethane plays a crucial role in achieving a sustainable energy mix".

Five Bioenergy chief information officer Ivan Copin said the agreement with the German power and gas utility "secures a stable market for our biomethane while reinforcing our vision of a decarbonized Europe powered by renewable energy".

All three plants in the agreement are to rise in Murcia, the statement said.

Earlier this year Five Bioenergy contracted HoSt Energy Systems to deliver five of the biggest biogas plants in Spain. The projects in the regions of Castilla Leon, Aragon and Murcia will include biogas upgrading systems for nearly 0.8 terawatt hours of biomethane production and carbon dioxide (CO2) liquefaction plants to recover and liquefy the CO2 from the anaerobic digestion process, HoSt said in a statement April 7.

Two of the projects under construction in Lorca and Milagros will process a total of up to 387,000 metric tons of agricultural residues including cow, sheep and poultry manure, alongside expired food such as slaughterhouse waste and distillery waste, HoSt said.

"The feedstock is supplied by local farmers who get value for their waste as the digestate, the digested matter, from the biogas plant is converted into biofertilizer", HoSt said.

"Furthermore, the plants will incorporate a technology to recover osmotic water, which is used in the AD process for dilution, avoiding the necessity of using clean water, a scarce resource highly controlled by the Spanish government".

HoSt Energy Systems regional manager for biogas Jose Gross Godoy said, "Spain has one of the largest untapped feedstock potentials in Europe, making it a highly promising market for the biogas industry".

Recently Uniper announced a plan to invest around EUR 5 billion through 2030 mostly in its green and flexible generation segments and the remainder in its Greener Commodities segment.

Uniper aims to have a power generation capacity of 15-20 gigawatts by 2030, of which 50 percent would be "renewable, low-carbon or decarbonizable", it said in its financial statement for the first half of 2025.

