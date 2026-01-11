Uniper Gets Tolling Rights for 30 MW Arneburg Battery

Neoen signed a seven-year deal granting Uniper the full tolling rights for the 30-megawatt/78-MW-hour Arneburg Battery in Saxony-Anhalt, Germany.

Neoen has signed a deal granting Uniper SE the full tolling rights for the 30-megawatt/78-megawatt-hour Arneburg Battery in Saxony-Anhalt, Germany.

The seven-year contract will start 2027, the companies said Thursday. The battery energy storage project is under construction. Neoen, a Paris-based renewables company under New York City-based Brookfield Asset Management, expects Arneburg Battery to become operational this year.

"Uniper will have full control of the charging and discharging of the battery while Neoen will continue to manage the asset’s operation and maintenance", Neoen said in a statement on its website.

"Uniper intends to optimize the asset across all revenue market channels from ancillary grid services to the wholesale market".

Neoen said separately, "The company intends to become a major player in the country's [Germany] storage market, leveraging its extensive expertise in developing and operating large-scale batteries around the globe".

Globally Neoen's portfolio of battery energy storage systems in operation or under construction totals 2.7 gigawatts or 8.1 gigawatt hours, Neoen said.

"With a substantial pipeline of projects in Germany, I am confident this marks the beginning of a strong collaboration between our two companies", said Neoen energy management director Christophe de Branche.

Uniper chief commercial officer Carsten Poppinga said, "Agreeing battery tolls like this offers a way for us to further diversify our portfolio and support the energy transition".

Last month Uniper said it had received full approval for the construction and operation of a 50-MW battery energy storage facility at the site of its former Wilhelmshaven power plant.

The site, which produced coal electricity until December 2021, already has a solar plant under construction. Targeted to start operation July, the plant is designed to product up to 17.5 gigawatt hours a year, according to Uniper.

"With the battery storage system, we are creating a link between security of supply and the energy transition", project manager Harald Poppinga said in an online statement December 11, 2025.

Uniper targets a power generation capacity of 15-20 GW by 2030, of which 50 percent would be "renewable, low-carbon or decarbonizable", according to the updated plan it announced in its financial and operational statement for the first half of 2025.

"Uniper intends to maintain its leading role in providing a reliable energy supply to power and gas customers in Germany and other European markets", the statement said.

"The company intends to invest about EUR 8 billion in its transformation by the early 2030s and, according to its current estimate of market developments, to invest about EUR 5 billion through 2030", the statement said.

The bulk of the EUR 5 billion planned until 2030 would go to Uniper's green and flexible generation segments. The remainder would be for the Greener Commodities segment, Uniper said.

