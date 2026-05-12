Uniper Flexes Diversified Procurement Portfolio as Profit Rises

'Our broadly diversified gas and LNG procurement portfolio is well positioned to withstand geopolitical risks and the resulting market fluctuations'.

Uniper SE on Tuesday reported EUR 231 million ($271.35 million) in net income adjusted for nonrecurring items for the first quarter, bouncing back from an adjusted net loss of EUR 143 million for the same three-month period last year.

The German power and gas utility said it has been insulated from the impact of the war in the Middle East.

Chief executive Michael Lewis said in the company's quarterly statement, "Uniper is more resilient to extreme market movements than in the past. We don’t currently source any LNG from the Middle East. Our broadly diversified gas and LNG procurement portfolio is well positioned to withstand geopolitical risks and the resulting market fluctuations. This enables us to help bolster Europe’s security of supply".

Uniper has fallen under the control of the German government since late 2022 in a bailout that kept the company afloat following losses blamed on the disruption of gas supply from Russia amid the war with Ukraine.

Net earnings before adjustment for the January-March 2026 quarter improved to EUR 327 million from EUR 82 million for Q1 2025, despite sales falling to EUR 17.34 billion from EUR 21.26 billion for Q1 2025. Adjusted EBITDA totaled EUR 407 million for Q1 2026, compared to EUR 139 million in net losses before interests, taxes, depreciation and amortization for Q1 2025.

The "green generation" segment accounted for the bulk of the adjusted EBITDA, accounting for EUR 250 million. That was largely flat against Q1 2025.

"Uniper's hydro and nuclear power business in Sweden benefited from higher price levels, especially in northern regions", the company explained. "This was caused by lower wind power output and dry weather in Scandinavia. The unscheduled unavailability of the Oskarshamn 3 power plant, which led to a reduction in power production, had an adverse impact. Earnings were also negatively affected by an unanticipated decline in water flow at the company's hydropower business in Germany".

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The "flexible generation" segment was also largely stable year-on-year in terms of adjusted EBITDA (EUR 156 million), "despite a smaller portfolio and lower output", Uniper said. "Earnings were supported in particular by higher income from the U.K. capacity market".

The "greener commodities" segment delivered EUR 66 million in adjusted EBITDA, compared to a negative EUR 492 million for Q1 2025. "This performance is mainly attributable to Uniper's gas business. Multi-year optimization activities from the past - despite their overall positive economic impact - for the last time had a significant adverse effect in 2025, whereas this negative effect no longer exists in 2026", Uniper said.

Uniper reaffirmed its full-year adjusted EBITDA projection of EUR 1-1.3 billion and 2026 adjusted net income forecast of EUR 350-600 million.

"Even if energy markets remain volatile due to ongoing geopolitical tensions, we're confident that we’ll meet our earnings forecast for full-year 2026", chief financial officer Christian Barr said.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com