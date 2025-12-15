Uniper Approves Its First Scottish Solar Project

The German power and gas utility expects to achieve generation at the 45-MW Berryhill Solar Farm just north of Dundee next year.

Uniper SE said it has decided to proceed constructing its first solar project in Scotland, the 45-megawatt (MW) Berryhill Solar Farm just north of Dundee.

The German power and gas utility expects to start construction "early 2026" and fire up the facility later in the year.

Berryhill's output, from about 150,000 solar panels, would be enough "to power the equivalent of over 12,500 UK households each year, 1/5th the population of Angus - contributing to the UK’s net zero targets", Uniper said in an online statement.

"The project has been developed jointly with partner Solar2 and Uniper plans to start the construction process as its sole owner", Uniper said.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks, the district network operator, is responsible for installing the nine-kilometer (5.59 miles) medium-voltage cable to connect the solar farm to the grid's point of connection at the Charleston substation on the Kingsway in Dundee, according to Uniper.

The project had obtained planning permission from the Angus Council in 2022, which was modified 2024, it said.

"Once operational, there will be a community benefit fund associated with the project which will be agreed with the applicable local community council - Muirhead, Birkhill and Liff Council", Uniper said.

In another Scottish renewable project, Uniper earlier this year greenlighted the construction of a 46.2-MW wind farm in East Ayrshire. It expects to put the facility into production 2028 with enough generation for 66,000 United Kingdom homes each year, it said in a press release June 11.

Uniper had announced two other UK renewable power projects in 2025: the Tamworth Solar Farm with a capacity of around 44.2 MWp and the 21.33-MWp Totmonslow Solar Farm. The two projects' combined capacity can power about 23,300 homes a year, according to Uniper.

Uniper aims to connect the projects, which received approval from local planning authorities in 2023, to the grid next year, it said in a press release February 25.

Uniper targets a power generation capacity of 15-20 gigawatts by 2030, of which 50 percent would be "renewable, low-carbon or decarbonizable", according to the updated plan it announced in its financial and operational statement for the first half of 2025.

"Uniper intends to maintain its leading role in providing a reliable energy supply to power and gas customers in Germany and other European markets", the statement said. "It has so far made investment decisions totaling around EUR 900 million under this strategy.

"The company intends to invest about EUR 8 billion in its transformation by the early 2030s and, according to its current estimate of market developments, to invest about EUR 5 billion through 2030".

Most of the EUR 5 billion planned until 2030 would go to Uniper's green and flexible generation segments. The remainder would be for the Greener Commodities segment, Uniper said.

In the UK, under the 2025-30 investment plan, Uniper also plans to build two gas-run plants with carbon capture and storage components in Connah’s Quay and Killingholme.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com