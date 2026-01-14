Uniper Approves 219 MWp Solar Projects in Poland

Uniper SE said Tuesday it had sanctioned four new solar projects in Poland with a combined capacity of 219 megawatts peak (MWp).

The Domanowo, Kłodawa, Krotoszyce and Pakosc projects are among five solar projects on which it made a positive final investment decision (FID) last month, the German power and gas utility said in a press release Tuesday.

Uniper already announced a FID to proceed constructing its first solar project in Scotland on December 11, 2025. It said it expects the 45-MW Berryhill Solar Farm just north of Dundee to start construction "early 2026" and start operation later in the year. Berryhill's output, from about 150,000 solar panels, would be enough "to power the equivalent of over 12,500 UK households each year, 1/5th the population of Angus - contributing to the UK’s net zero targets", Uniper said.

"The project has been developed jointly with partner Solar2 and Uniper plans to start the construction process as its sole owner", the Düsseldorf-based company said last month.

Uniper had announced two other UK solar projects in 2025: the Tamworth Solar Farm with a capacity of around 44.2 MWp and the 21.33-MWp Totmonslow Solar Farm. The two projects' combined capacity can power about 23,300 homes a year, according to Uniper. Uniper aims to connect the projects to the grid in 2026, it said in a press release February 25, 2025.

According to Tuesday's statement, Uniper's generation portfolio now has 568 MWp "in execution".

"Uniper's investments in these solar projects are part of its strategic commitment to invest around EUR 8 billion [$9.31 billion] in growth and transformation projects by the early 2030s", Uniper said Tuesday.

"In addition to the five new projects, six further projects with a total capacity of up to 280 MWp are already in the construction phase".

Uniper targets a power generation capacity of 15-20 gigawatts by 2030, of which 50 percent would be "renewable, low-carbon or decarbonizable", according to the updated plan it announced in its financial and operational statement for the first half of 2025.

"The company intends to invest about EUR 8 billion in its transformation by the early 2030s and, according to its current estimate of market developments, to invest about EUR 5 billion through 2030", the H1 statement said.

Most of the EUR 5 billion planned until 2030 would go to Uniper's green and flexible generation segments. The remainder would be for the Greener Commodities segment, Uniper said in the statement.

