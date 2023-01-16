Unions Say French Fuel Deliveries to Be Hit by Strikes Thursday
The two big oil refining firms in France — TotalEnergies SE and Exxon Mobil Corp. — are set to see fuel deliveries curbed on Thursday, two union officials said.
A 24-hour strike planned for Jan. 19 is set to see deliveries of refined fuels curtailed from both firms’ plants, union officials representing workers at both companies said. There’s also set to be a halt on imports of crude oil to their facilities.
“CGT aims to block refineries, hence to impair the mobility of the French,” Total said in a statement. “We’re working in close collaboration with the authorities, which are ensuring proper supply of the territory.”
Total and Exxon dominate oil refining in France, accounting for the vast majority of the nation’s fuelmaking.
Thursday’s actions, which are to protest pension reforms, may not be too disruptive for overall French fuel supply, but there’s a possibility of further measures early next month.
Thursday’s protests are due to be followed by a 48-hour strike on Jan. 26 and then a 72-hour strike from Feb. 6.
The strike action on Feb. 6 could ultimately result in the shutdown of refining facilities, the CGT union said last week. That would be one day after the European Union bans seaborne fuel imports from Russia, the continent’s key external supplier.
Total said there is currently no fuel shortfall in its filling stations.
Exxon didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
--With assistance from Rachel Graham.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- New Green Freeports Expected to Create 75,000 Jobs
- Gulf of Mexico Lease Sales Edge Closer
- Eni, Chevron Make Significant Gas Discovery Off Egypt
- What Will Be the Top Theme for Oil and Gas in 2023?
- EU Approves $1.2Bn Scheme For Danish CCS Technology
- Chevron Expands Venezuelan Crude Sales to Other Oil Refiners
- Land Rig Activity In Key Regions Set To Rise In 2023
- Canada Adds Another 38 Rigs
- TotalEnergies Gives $1Bn Go-Ahead For Lapa South-West Project
- Kremlin Revenue Under Pressure as Crude Price Falls on Sanctions
- Will Oil Hit $100 Per Barrel in 2023?
- EIA Slashes 2023 Brent Forecast
- Gasoline and Diesel Prices Expected to Fall
- Higher Oil Prices Have Not Led to More Exploration
- Russia Oil Price Cap Defies Skeptics
- Shell Notes Main Energy Trends For 2023
- USA NatGas Demand Could Be on Track for Record Lows
- Analysts Flag Short Term Oil Price Upside
- Shell Finds Gas In Pensacola High-Impact Well Off UK
- Bill Prohibiting Sale of USA SPR Oil to China Passes House
- Calls For Iranian Forces to Close Strait of Hormuz
- Egypt Makes 53 New Oil And Gas Discoveries In 2022
- World Economy Headed For A Recession In 2023
- Texas Governor Calls For Atmos Energy Investigation
- Search For Four Missing In GoM Chopper Crash Suspended
- Big Oil Investors Calling For More Aggressive Climate Targets
- VIDEO: USCG Rescues 3 After Chopper Crash in Gulf of Mexico
- Where Will WTI Oil Price Be at End 2023?
- BofA Reveals 2023 Oil Price Forecast
- Louisiana, Texas To Gain Thousands of Energy Jobs At Start of 2023