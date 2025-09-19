Union Says it Delivered 'Wage Win' for CNOOC Offshore Workers

'Unite has successfully delivered its latest wage win for offshore workers', Unite General Secretary Sharon Graham said.

In a statement sent to Rigzone by Unite on Thursday, the union announced that it had delivered a “wage win for CNOOC offshore workers”, adding that its “latest oil and gas industry success [is] worth up to GBP 8,000 ($10,897)”.

The union confirmed in the statement that “around 130 workers have overwhelmingly backed a pay deal with offshore operator CNOOC”. It noted that the basic pay increase is worth 5.5 percent “with further improvements to allowances worth an additional seven per cent”.

“The overall package is equivalent to an uplift amounting up to GBP 8,000 for members working on the Buzzard, Scott, and Golden Eagle platforms depending on their role,” Unite said in the statement.

The union noted in the statement that the CNOOC workers include control room operators, supervisors, electricians, technicians, and mechanics. Unite added that the membership “had previously supported strike action after several offers were rejected by the workers”.

“Unite has successfully delivered its latest wage win for offshore workers, this time for those employed by CNOOC,” Unite General Secretary Sharon Graham said in the statement.

“It’s a significant increase which only came about due to our members being prepared to take strike action to get a better deal,” Graham added.

Unite industrial officer John Boland said in the statement, “Unite is pleased to secure a good pay deal for our CNOOC membership”.

“We are putting millions of pounds directly into the pockets of highly skilled workers in the oil and gas industry. Unite does what it says on the tin: we deliver better jobs, pay, and conditions for offshore workers,” he added.

Rigzone has contacted CNOOC Limited and CNOOC International for comment on Unite’s statement. At the time of writing, neither have responded to Rigzone.

CNOOC International is the operator of Buzzard, Golden Eagle, and Scott, CNOOC International’s website shows. CNOOC International is the international division of CNOOC Limited, the site highlights.

“The CNOOC International operated Buzzard asset is one of the UK’s highest producing fields, providing safe and secure energy for the UK,” CNOOC International’s website states.

“Buzzard has produced more than 800 million barrels of oil equivalent and constant development of the field, including infill campaigns, means it is expected to continue producing beyond 2040,” the site notes.

The Golden Eagle platform produced first oil in 2014, according to the CNOOC International site, which said “a four-well infill campaign, completed in 2021, added significant, immediate production to the asset”.

“The CNOOC International operated Scott asset is located approximately 185 kilometers north-east of Aberdeen and commenced production in 1993,” CNOOC International noted on its site, adding that “the Scott, Telford, and Rochelle fields are tied into the platform”.

“The Scott and Telford fields continue to produce through Scott. The Rochelle field reached COP in 2019. The CNOOC International strategy for Scott is to maximize recovery from the Scott and Telford fields in a safe and environmentally responsible manner, defer abandonment costs, and attract third party or equity tieback developments,” CNOOC International continued.

CNOOC International describes itself on its site as a global energy company with operations in Asia, Africa, the Americas, the Middle East and Europe.

“Our business is focused on safely exploring and producing from conventional offshore, unconventional and oil sands assets,” the site adds.

CNOOC Limited describes itself on its site as “the largest producer of offshore crude oil and natural gas in China and one of the largest independent oil and gas exploration and production companies in the world”. The company mainly engages in exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas, the site adds.

