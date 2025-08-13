Union Says 200+ Repsol Workers Back Enhanced Pay Offer

'The pay deal successfully negotiated by Unite is worth 8.5 percent over two years', Unite said.

London, UK, headquartered union Unite announced, in a statement sent to Rigzone on Tuesday, that “over 200 Repsol Resources workers have backed an enhanced pay and conditions offer” and brought their offshore dispute with the company to an end.

“The pay deal successfully negotiated by Unite is worth 8.5 percent over two years,” Unite said in the statement.

“In 2025/26, the pay increase amounts to 4.5 percent and in the following year due to changes in shift rotation allowances, workers will receive a further four percent,” it added.

Unite noted in the statement that the Repsol workers “had previously rejected several unacceptable pay offers”. It revealed that planned industrial action on August 6 was suspended to allow members to vote on the improved offer. The scheduled strikes on August 13 and 28, and September 4, are now cancelled following the successful resolution of the dispute, Unite confirmed in the statement.

The pay agreement covers workers such as control room operators, supervisors, electricians, technicians, mechanics and HSE advisors on Repsol’s Arbroath, AUK, Bleoholm, Claymore, Clyde, Fulmer, Montrose, and Piper Bravo platforms, Unite highlighted in the statement.

“Unite has successfully negotiated a significant pay deal for our Repsol members,” Unite General Secretary Sharon Graham said in the statement.

“Let’s be clear that this deal only came about due to our members standing firm and being prepared to take strike action to get a better deal,” Graham added.

Unite Industrial Officer John Boland said in the statement, “we are pleased that industrial action has been averted at Repsol after the company improved its pay offer after our members emphatically backed strike action”.

Rigzone has contacted Repsol and Neo Next Energy Limited for comment on Unite’s statement. At the time of writing, Repsol and Neo Next have not responded to Rigzone.

In a statement posted on Neo Next’s website on July 30, Neo Energy announced the completion of its strategic merger with Repsol Resources UK. The combined group has been renamed Neo Next Energy Limited, that statement highlighted. A statement on Neo Next’s website dated March 27 noted that, “under the terms of the transaction, the combined business will be jointly owned by NEO (55 percent) and Repsol [Resources] UK (45 percent)”.

In a statement sent to Rigzone by the Unite team last month, Unite announced that over 200 Repsol workers had “rejected several unacceptable pay offers with the latest amounting to a three per cent increase in basic pay”.

“Unite can confirm its membership has emphatically backed strike by 92.1 per cent after rejecting the latest pay offer,” Unite added in that statement.

The union noted in that statement that industrial action was set to hit Repsol’s Arbroath, AUK, Bleoholm, Claymore, Clyde, Fulmer, Montrose, and Piper Bravo assets “in a series of stoppages”. It added that a one day strike would commence at 06:00 on August 6, 13, and 28 and said a further stoppage would take place on September 4. That statement warned that a continuous overtime ban would also be in operation.

The union claimed in that statement that “the impact of industrial action will lead to the shutting down of platforms as the workers involved include control room operators, supervisors, electricians, technicians, mechanics and HSE advisors”.

Rigzone previously asked Repsol for comment on that Unite statement. In response, a Repsol spokesperson told Rigzone, “Repsol continually review the remuneration of our offshore workforce and support fair compensation aligned with the market”.

“We are disappointed by the recent developments regarding the Unite union members’ vote, but we fully respect the right of our workforce to take strike action. Repsol remains committed to progressing constructive discussions to reach a resolution,” the spokesperson added.

Repsol describes itself on its site as one of the world’s largest companies in the energy sector. The company’s website site shows that, globally, Repsol employs more than 25,000 people and produces 571,000 barrels of oil per day.

Neo Next states on its site that its ambition is to be a top-tier operator on the UKCS that generates leading financial returns.

Unite describes itself as “the UK and Ireland’s leading union fighting to protect and advance jobs, pay, and conditions for members working across all sectors of the economy”.

