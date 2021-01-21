Uni of Aberdeen Launches Energy Transition Degree

The University of Aberdeen has launched the UK's first postgraduate degree program in Energy Transition Systems and Technologies.

The new course, which is available to study full-time on campus from September or part-time online, reinforces and builds upon the city’s reputation as a major international energy center, the university highlighted. Based in the School of Engineering, with contributions from the Schools of geosciences, business and law, the new Masters program will draw on much of the research being conducted within the University’s Centre for Energy Transition.

“This course was set up to fill a gap and meet a need,” program director Professor Russell McKenna said in a university statement.

“The past 20 years has seen increased interest in more sustainable energy systems. The transition towards these systems has gathered momentum, aided by new technological innovations in areas such as wind and tidal energy, energy storage, carbon capture and storage, biofuels and hydrogen,” he added.

“Energy transition, however, continues to pose significant technological, commercial and political challenges for businesses and governments. Energy transition engineers are faced with the challenge of redesigning our entire energy infrastructure while ensuring continued access to reliable and affordable energy,” he continued.

Commenting on the course, industry body Oil & Gas UK’s Workforce Engagement & Skills Manager Alix Thom said, “[the] announcement by the University of Aberdeen, already respected globally for its world-class energy programs in oil and gas, is both timely and encouraging”.

“Courses like this will be key to harnessing and promoting the creative thinking that is required to develop solutions to unlock the challenge of net-zero,” Thom added.

Founded in 1495, the University of Aberdeen is Scotland's third oldest university and the fifth oldest in the UK. It was ranked in the top 180 universities in the world by the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2021.

