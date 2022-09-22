Uncertainty Remains Around EU Nord Stream 1 Flows
Is it possible that Europe is starting to see consumers nominate volumes along Nord Stream 1?
That’s the question Rystad Energy Vice President Emily McClain posed in a new market update from the company, which was sent to Rigzone on Wednesday.
“On the German website, Gascade, volumes were nominated for one day this week, sparking the question of whether flows have begun again,” McClain stated in the update.
“Entry nominations from Gascade on 19 September was for 244 GWh/d (22 MMcmd) or 13 percent of total nameplate capacity, but nominations for 20 September slipped back to zero,” McClain added.
“Even though these are small volumes, this could be a potential game changer. If these nominations translate to actual flows, it will raise the question - why would Russia choose to restart NS1,” McClain continued.
In the update, McClain highlighted that no physical flows were reported on the NS1 operator’s website, Entsog, and revealed that there were no nominations made from Gazprom on the same day. In addition, no nominations were reported in the following days from either Gascade or Gazprom “making it further unclear if gas is flowing”, McClain outlined.
“Gazprom has shown its proclivity for not meeting nominations in recent times, so the pipeline status remains uncertain, and the return of flows is likely more wishful thinking,” McClain said in the update.
“If a 13 percent utilization on the NS1 pipeline occurs, it would essentially rewrite the expectations for this winter,” McClain added.
In a statement on its Twitter page on September 2, Gazprom revealed that gas transmission via the Nord Stream gas pipeline had been fully shut down. Last month, Gazprom revealed on Twitter that gas supplies via the Nord Stream pipeline would be suspended from August 31 to September 2 for maintenance works.
Analysts at Standard Chartered think that taking Nord Stream volumes to zero is probably good for market stability, according to a report from the company sent to Rigzone earlier this month.
In a follow up report, Standard Chartered noted that “Russia is running out of levers to pull in its attempts to destabilize European gas markets”.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Russia Losing Gas War
- Boaty McBoatface Begins End of Life Oilfield Research
- China Increases Crude Oil Imports From Russia
- Gas And LNG Have A Role To Play In Net-Zero World
- Multiple Weather Disturbances in Atlantic Right Now
- UK Receives 26 Bids For Carbon Capture Licenses
- Britain Seeks USA Gas Deals
- Talos To Buy EnVen Energy For $1.1 Billion
- Eni Looking To Turn Depleted Gas Field Off UK Into CSS Project
- Russia Says It Thwarted Attack on Energy Link
- GE Barred From Selling Haliade-X Offshore Wind Turbine In US
- Top Headlines: Oil Futures Signal Death Cross and More
- Vessel Boarded by Sea Robbers
- Typhoon Sees FPSO Drift Off Quayside
- Where Is the Most Dangerous Offshore Region for Oil, Gas Right Now?
- New Shell CEO Is a Smart Diplomat
- U.S. Selling More Crude Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- $80 Is the New $60 For Oil
- Potential Railway Strike Impact Underscores USA Energy Security Weakness
- Latest Oil Market Reports Show Broad Balance Agreement
- California Declares Grid Emergency
- Fire at Biggest USA Midwest Refinery
- Oil Futures Signal Death Cross
- Russia Gives Power Burn a Whole New Meaning
- Where Is the Oil Price Heading in 2022 and 2023?
- Recession Playbook May Not Work on Oil This Time
- Diesel Pinch Looms
- Emergency Declared After BP Refinery Fire
- Neptune Makes Third Discovery Near Gjoa Field
- GE Barred From Selling Haliade-X Offshore Wind Turbine In US