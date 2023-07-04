UN Chief Urges IMO to Commit to Net Zero by 2050

Guterres called on governments to set more ambitious steps for the shipping sector to reach carbon neutrality by 2050.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday called on governments to set more ambitious steps for the shipping sector to reach carbon neutrality by 2050.

In a statement issued for a meeting of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), the UN chief said, “The industry has seen some progress but it must move much faster to get on track and drive investment and innovation”.

The IMO’s Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC) gathers for its 80th session Monday to Friday this week in London, and top of the agenda are revisions to the maritime transport sector’s decarbonization roadmap.

The IMO’s current climate pledge is to cut 50 percent of total annual greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050 relative to 2008 levels, which its “Greenhouse Gas Study 2020” estimated to be 794 million metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) equivalent. The report for 2020, the latest edition, said shipping comprised 2.89 percent of human-caused emissions 2018, when the sector emitted 1.076 billion metric tons of GHGs.

“Humanity is in dangerous waters on climate. But the decisions you take over the coming days could help us chart a safer course”, Guterres said.

“Science tells us it is still possible to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius. But it requires an immense and immediate global effort.”

He added, “I urge you to leave London having agreed a Greenhouse Gas Strategy that commits the sector to net zero emissions by 2050 at the latest. And that includes ambitious science-based targets starting in 2030 – both on absolute emissions reductions and the use of clean fuels”.

“These must include all greenhouse gas emissions and cover the whole value chain… I also urge you to commit to developing technical and economic policies and regulations to deliver on these targets and support a just, equitable transition”, Guterres said.

“Measures such as carbon pricing will push the industry in the right direction by making zero-emission fuels more competitive, while the finance generated can support the just transition in developing countries and address the needs of those most vulnerable to the climate crisis.”

The MEPC meeting is expected to adopt a more ambitious decarbonization strategy, UN agency IMO says in a preview of the event. “The revised IMO GHG Strategy will contain concrete greenhouse gas reduction targets for the sector and is expected to outline a basket of technical and economic measures to be developed to set global shipping on an ambitious path towards phasing out greenhouse gas emissions”.

“As it continues to look at how to incentivize the availability and scalability of sustainable low- and zero-carbon marine fuels and technologies in the near future, IMO will continue to support developing countries, in particular Small Island Developing States and Least Developed Countries, with a view to ensuring a just transition to low-carbon shipping which leaves no one behind and seizing development opportunities arising from the decarbonization of the maritime sector”, the IMO says.

The gathering is expected to establish a working group on the reduction of planet-warming emissions from ships and another on energy efficiency in the sea transport sector, according to the IMO.

The organization says it anticipates the adoption of a revised carbon neutrality roadmap Friday.

Last month the UN concluded years of negotiation to pass a deal safeguarding the high seas, or waters not under the jurisdiction of individual countries.

The pact “will enable the establishment of area-based management tools, including marine protected areas, to conserve and sustainably manage vital habitats and species in the high seas and the international seabed area”, the UN said in a media statement for the June 20 agreement. “Such measures are critical for archiving the ‘30 by 30’ global target to effectively conserve and manage at least 30 percent of the world’s terrestrial and inland water areas, and of marine and coastal areas by 2030, as agreed in the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework.”

“It also provides, for the first time, an international legal framework for the assessment of the cumulative impacts of activities and the consequences of climate change, ocean acidification and related impacts, in areas beyond national jurisdiction”, it added.

The treaty takes effect after ratification by at least 60 states.

