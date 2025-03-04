Ukraine Secures Norwegian Aid to Fund Gas Purchases

Norway is providing Ukraine about $402.08 million in financial support to help it procure natural gas and ensure nuclear safety.

“As a result of Russia’s attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, the energy supply is extremely vulnerable”, the Norwegian government said in an online statement. “The funding will be used to purchase gas, repair the power grid, provide emergency generators and support projects to enhance nuclear safety and security”, the statement added.

The amount is part of a broader NOK 35 billion assistance package from the Nordic country for Ukraine this year, of which NOK 22.5 billion is for military purposes and NOK 12.5 billion is for civilian aid, according to the statement.

“In addition to weapons and ammunition, what Ukraine needs mostly urgently is energy support”, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre commented. “In Kyiv, people often have no access to electricity for many hours a day, which has a significant impact on their daily lives”.

Ukraine’s state-owned oil and gas company Naftogaz Group is the recipient of the gas procurement aid. It said it would receive the aid via the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

“Since the start of 2024, Russia has launched 16 large-scale attacks on Ukraine’s gas infrastructure, firing more than 100 missiles at Naftogaz Group facilities and causing significant damage”, Naftogaz said in a separate statement.

“This assistance is critically important for the stability of Ukraine’s energy system”, Naftogaz chief executive Roman Chumak said.

Also as part of the civilian portion of the aid, Norway is providing NOK 3 billion for humanitarian efforts, NOK 3.3 billion for budget support and reconstruction efforts, NOK 750 million for business development and the private sector and NOK 540 million for “civil society, accountability and governance” purposes, the Norwegian statement said.

The total NOK 22.5 billion in Ukrainian aid that Norway allotted for 2025 counts toward at least NOK 155 billion committed by Oslo under the Nansen Support Program for Ukraine, which runs for eight years through to 2030.

Besides the Nansen Support Program, Norway provided NOK 12 billion in support in 2022-23, according to the Norwegian government.

Earlier the European Commission also pledged financial aid for Ukraine’s gas supply needs as part of a new support package that will also facilitate the country’s full integration into the regional power market by 2027 and its renewable energy build-out.

The European Union aid for gas purchases is to be channeled through the Ukraine Facility. Allocated up to EUR 50 billion for 2024-27, the facility is a stable EU funding platform to support Ukraine amid the war.

The gas procurement assistance “will result in ample gas reserves to ensure security of supply, benefiting both Ukraine and the wider region”, the Commission said in a statement February 24. It announced the new support package at the International Summit on the Support of Ukraine in Kyiv, held on the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion.

Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen told the summit, as per an official transcript, “[W]e will seize the full potential of Ukraine's vast gas storages, of which 80 percent are located close to EU Member States”.

