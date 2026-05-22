Ukraine Says It Targeted Yaroslavl Oil Refinery Again

Ukrainian forces used long-range drones against Russia's oil-processing and export facilities, in particular the Yaroslavl refinery on Thursday night, Zelenskyy said in a Telegram statement.

Ukraine targeted the Yaroslavl oil refinery in central Russia overnight to inflict further damage on its foe’s energy infrastructure, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Ukrainian forces used long-range drones against Russia’s oil-processing and export facilities, in particular the Yaroslavl refinery on Thursday night, Zelenskyy said in a Telegram statement.

“We are bringing the war home to Russia, and this is quite fair,” he said, without specifying whether the 300,000-barrel-a-day facility, a target of two previous attacks in May, was damaged in the new strike.

Satellite images from NASA’s Fire Information for Resource Management System taken on Friday show a relatively fresh heat anomaly at the refinery, that could signal a blaze.

The Yaroslavl governor, Mikhail Yevrayev, said earlier Friday that an overnight drone attack on the region, some 280 kilometers (around 175 miles) northeast of Moscow, was repelled, but debris may have fallen in the affected area.

Oil producer Gazprom Neft PJSC, co-owner of the refinery, did not immediately respond to a Bloomberg request for comment.

Ukrainian strikes on Russia’s energy infrastructure had cut its refinery runs to multi-year lows by mid-May. With Ukraine ramping up attacks, Russian oil processing is set to fall further, just as domestic seasonal demand for gasoline and diesel increases.

Still, Moscow sees no current risk of fuel shortages despite the attacks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday. He attributed lower oil-product output in some Russian regions to “seasonal maintenance works,” adding that overall fuel supply and demand in the country are balanced.