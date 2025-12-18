Ukraine Says It Hit Another Lukoil Field

Ukrainian drones attacked Lukoil PJSC’s Grayfer field in the Caspian Sea, damaging an offshore gas platform, according to Ukraine’s General Staff.

As a result of the assault on Dec. 14, production from 14 wells has halted, the military authority said in a Telegram statement on Wednesday. Bloomberg couldn’t independently verify the information and Lukoil didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

In the past few days, drones have also attacked Lukoil’s Filanovsky and Korchagin fields — the company’s two other deposits in the northern Caspian Sea.

Kyiv has been intensifying strikes on Russian energy assets — from refineries to sea terminals, platforms and tankers — in an effort to reduce the revenue that funds Moscow’s war. In recent weeks, Black Sea and Caspian Sea infrastructure has increasingly been targeted, including a key Caspian terminal.

The Kremlin’s military forces have also been striking energy infrastructure in Ukraine as colder temperatures set in. Major Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kyiv, are suffering blackouts for more than 10 hours a day.

Lukoil started production from the Grayfer field two years ago. The project — like the nearby Korchagin field — is designed for peak output of 1.2 million tons of crude a year, equivalent to about 24,000 barrels a day. It also pumps gas and gas condensate, a very light type of oil. The Filanovsky deposit, Lukoil’s largest project in the area, is designed to pump 6 million tons a year.

Lukoil produced about 76.5 million tons of crude oil and condensate in Russia last year. That means if all three offshore fields operated at full capacity, they accounted for almost 11% of the company’s domestic total.